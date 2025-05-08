VIP PODCAST 5/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Time to shake up match formula and format, history of blading, Hogan-Rock WM18, Cena a net positive or negative, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

What’s the history of blading in pro wrestling and, more specifically, wrestlers defying wrestling promoters wishes and blading without authorization

Has John Cena been a net positive for pro wrestling? Is his return causing fans to go back to making it about themselves with chants more than getting engrossed in the face/heel dynamic and sports-based stories?

Why didn’t The Big Show (Paul Wight) get treated better by Vince McMahon and become a bigger star?

If Hulk Hogan had been actually booed by fans in Toronto at WrestleMania 18, would he still have turned babyface at the end of the match? Also, how big of a factor was the Toronto location?

Should top TKO executives tell The Rock to stay out of creative much like they did with Vince McMahon? How are situations similar and different?

What would have been better – a topic babyface vs. babyface match with John Cena and Cody Rhodes or Cena turning heel and letting The Rock manage him?

Could a downturn in business lead to Paul Levesque being replaced by Brian Gewirtz if The Rock had his way?

Is it time to shake up the match formula where there’s always a certain length and early near falls mean nothing until big signature finishers are used?

What can be done to help the new Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker faction get the right crowd responses or has WWE done too much damage to the heel/face dynamic for it to have any hope?

Shouldn’t Seth Rollins have gotten a title match against Jey Uso due to a heinous act by Seth instead of how they did it?

