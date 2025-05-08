VIP PODCAST 5/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Time to shake up match formula and format, history of blading, Hogan-Rock WM18, Cena a net positive or negative, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- What’s the history of blading in pro wrestling and, more specifically, wrestlers defying wrestling promoters wishes and blading without authorization
- Has John Cena been a net positive for pro wrestling? Is his return causing fans to go back to making it about themselves with chants more than getting engrossed in the face/heel dynamic and sports-based stories?
- Why didn’t The Big Show (Paul Wight) get treated better by Vince McMahon and become a bigger star?
- If Hulk Hogan had been actually booed by fans in Toronto at WrestleMania 18, would he still have turned babyface at the end of the match? Also, how big of a factor was the Toronto location?
- Should top TKO executives tell The Rock to stay out of creative much like they did with Vince McMahon? How are situations similar and different?
- What would have been better – a topic babyface vs. babyface match with John Cena and Cody Rhodes or Cena turning heel and letting The Rock manage him?
- Could a downturn in business lead to Paul Levesque being replaced by Brian Gewirtz if The Rock had his way?
- Is it time to shake up the match formula where there’s always a certain length and early near falls mean nothing until big signature finishers are used?
- What can be done to help the new Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker faction get the right crowd responses or has WWE done too much damage to the heel/face dynamic for it to have any hope?
- Shouldn’t Seth Rollins have gotten a title match against Jey Uso due to a heinous act by Seth instead of how they did it?
