FREE PODCAST 5/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Breaking news of TNA moving off of Mondays back to Thursdays, plus Christian, Swagger, Hager, Ross (165 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 30 and May 3, 2010.

On the Apr. 30, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill interacted with phone callers, emails, and chat room questions on WWE’s annual business meeting, WWE’s PPV buy drop explanation, International WWE biz, the WWE Draft, PWTorch Poll on next to feud with Cena and Swagger, TNA’s ratings & replay ratings, TNA’s future management & on Spike TV, how Jim Ross could fit in, Awesome Kong’s feud with Bubba, Kong’s interview today, women’s wrestling, weekend wrestling preview, and more. The previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow discussion includes a complete review of the PWTorch Poll on who should feud with Jack Swagger on Smackdown, the state of the Smackdown brand, Christian’s potential push, and more.

Then on the May 3, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net took live calls on the breaking news regarding TNA Impact moving back to Thursdays, with a detailed breakdown of the pros and cons, the possible spin, the possibility of ever getting back to Mondays, and more. Also, live calls ask about Jim Ross, TNA taking Impact on the road, The O-Zone segment, the Love Sponge-Kong controversy, and much more. In the 18 minute previously VIP-exclusive AfterShow, Powell and Keller discuss the WWE Draft results with our picks for winners and losers, possible feuds for Chris Jericho and Jack Swagger, Big Show as a PPV headlining babyface, and more.

