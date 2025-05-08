News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Heyman pleading his case, is Roxanne Perez an afterthought, Iyo Sky gets the limelight, more (85 min.)

May 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:

  • Heyman pleads his case (and we’re sold)
  • And yet more non-finishes
  • Is Roxanne Perez an afterthought?
  • Iyo Sky gets the limelight
  • Lyra finally on the right track
  • Marital problems???
  • Backlash preview
  • Orton vs. Cena for the last time
  • Fatu vs. Knight vs. Priest vs. McIntyre
  • Javier and Mike bury Fatu
  • Is McAfee vs. Gunther a stepping stone?
  • Dominik vs. Penta – will Americano appear?
  • And more…

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

