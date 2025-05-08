FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Heyman pleading his case, is Roxanne Perez an afterthought, Iyo Sky gets the limelight, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:
- Heyman pleads his case (and we’re sold)
- And yet more non-finishes
- Is Roxanne Perez an afterthought?
- Iyo Sky gets the limelight
- Lyra finally on the right track
- Marital problems???
- Backlash preview
- Orton vs. Cena for the last time
- Fatu vs. Knight vs. Priest vs. McIntyre
- Javier and Mike bury Fatu
- Is McAfee vs. Gunther a stepping stone?
- Dominik vs. Penta – will Americano appear?
- And more…
