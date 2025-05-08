FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss Heyman pleading his case, is Roxanne Perez an afterthought, Iyo Sky gets the limelight, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Heyman pleads his case (and we’re sold)

And yet more non-finishes

Is Roxanne Perez an afterthought?

Iyo Sky gets the limelight

Lyra finally on the right track

Marital problems???

Backlash preview

Orton vs. Cena for the last time

Fatu vs. Knight vs. Priest vs. McIntyre

Javier and Mike bury Fatu

Is McAfee vs. Gunther a stepping stone?

Dominik vs. Penta – will Americano appear?

And more…

