NJPW RESURGENCE RESULTS (5/9) : Results from Takeshita vs Phantasmo, Goto vs ZSJ, and AZM vs Mone vs Shirakawa

NJPW RESURGENCE RESULTS

MAY 9, 2025

ONTARIO, CALIF

AIRED LIVE VIA PPV ON NJPW WORLD

(1) Fred Rosser defeated Matt Vandergriff by submission at 12:45 with the crossface chickenwing.

(2) United Empire (TJP &Templario) defeated World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) (c) by pinfall at 13:12 with a rollup to win the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship.

(3) The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors & Gedo) by pinfall at 13:39 with the Magic Killer (Anderson pinned Gedo).

(4) Tomohiro Ishii (c) defeated Drilla Moloney by pinfall at 13:39 with the vertical drop brainbuster to retain the Strong Openweight Championship.

(5) Konosuke Takeshita (c) defeated El Phantasmo by pinfall at 17:48 with Raging Fire to retain the Never Openweight Championship.

(6) Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. ended in a double pinfall draw at 17:28. Goto retains the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

(7) AZM defeated Mina Shirakawa and Mercedes Moné (c) by pinfall at 17:53, pinning Shirakawa with AZM Sushi to win the Strong Women’s Championship.