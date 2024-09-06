FREE PODCAST 9/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Maitland: Did WWE phone it in for their final Fox broadcast? Cody-Solo cage match set-up, KO mystery partner speculation (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss the Sept. 6, 2024 episode of WWE Smackdown including these topics: Did WWE phone in their final broadcast on Fox, and could you blame them? Is Solo coming across as a threat to Cody Rhodes? Is everyone just waiting for Roman Reigns’s return anyway? Plus who could be Kevin Owens’s mystery partner next week? What’s the upside for Tiffany Stratton? Is Austin Theory showing any signs of growth with Grayson Waller? Why was WWE so gracious toward Fox? And more with live chat and video caller interaction.

Also, a bonus segment featuring the Wade Keller Hotline (previously VIP-exclusive) of Wade’s review of the first-ever Smackdown broadcast on Fox five years ago!

