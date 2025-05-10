FREE PODCAST 5/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Cena calls Orton lazy and overrated, full Backlash preview, Charlotte, Street Profits, Aleister, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to analyze WWE Smackdown including John Cena’s final promo about Randy Orton where he characterized him as lazy, overrated, and undeserving. Also, a full preview of Backlash match by match, then additions topics on Charlotte Flair, Aleister Black, The Street Profits, and more with live callers and chat interactions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO