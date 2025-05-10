VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #860 (May 7, 2005): Remembering Chris Candido, Phil Mushnick hurts his cause, Nash compares Michaels to Bret and Survivor Series Screwjob

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #860 cover-dated May 7, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story on Chris Candido’s life and death, Pat McNeill’s “In Their Words” tribute to Candido, and Wade Keller’s “End Notes” chastising Phil Mushnick for inappropriate usage of Candido’s death to prompt his latest editorial on the New York Post… The Top Five Stories of the Week including WWE’s successful European tour, Batista’s win over Triple H at Backlash, Hulk Hogan’s return, and Monty Brown’s contract impasse with TNA… Bruce Mitchell writes about the daring pushes of John Cena and Batista… Part five of the “Torch Talk” with Kevin Nash who compares Shawn Michaels to Bret Hart and gives his take on the Bret Hart Survivor Series Swerve… WWE Newswire with Hogan’s media tour, Brock Lesnar countersuit highlights, the latest on the ECW PPV, and much more… TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, and ETC. Newswire… Derek Burgan’s May Torch Buyer’s Guide with reviews of the latest DVD and book reviews… Backtrack with Sabu’s response to criticism by his colleagues in the Torch… Complete Backlash coverage with Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” (online version only) with a scenario to introduce Matt Hardy and utilize Jonny Fairplay in TNA this summer…. The Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact… And more…

