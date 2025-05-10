VIP PODCAST 5/9 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cena closes show hyping Orton match, Charlotte reacts to losing to Tiffany, Aleister vs. Carmelo, Backlash hype (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 9 edition of WWE Smackdown which included John Cena closing the show hyping his match against Randy Orton at Backlash, Charlotte reacts to losing to Tiffany Stratton, Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes, Street Profits against Fraxiom, plus Backlash hype and more.

