VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #826 (September 18, 2004): Cover Story on Triple H regaining WWE Title, Unforgiven PPV coverage, Mitchell on gimmick matches, more

SUMMARY of #826 cover-dated September 18, 2004: This issue includes a Cover Story by Wade Keller looking at Triple H regaining the WWE Title, what we’ve learned about the reasons behind the title change, what it had to do with the decision to give Randy Orton the title just one month ago, and how Taboo Tuesday played a big part in it all… Unforgiven Results with Wade Keller’s match summaries and star ratings… Unforgiven Roundtable Reviews with Pat McNeill, Bruce Mitchell, James Guttman, Jason Powell, and Wade Keller… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” column features his “At the Bar for Unforgiven” format plus a heads-up for the Raw Diva Candidates and what they have to look forward to in WWE… Bruce Mitchell issues a memo to WWE Creative on their misuse of gimmick matches with a step-by-step guide based on historically successful approaches on featuring gimmick matches in feuds… Jason Powell “On Topic” feature column looks at the financing of TNA and why Dixie Carter ultimately is a “money mark”… James Guttman “Guttman Files” features the “Then & Now” sidebar, “Three Things You’re Talking About” sidebar, and a main editorial on the misuse of title belts and their diminished importance as a result… Huge WWE Newswire and TNA Newswire sections with tons of first-generation backstage insider news items and insight into the promotions… Results of the major events for WWE and ROH over the past week… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” editorial looking at the pros and cons of the Outsiders joining TNA… The Top Five Stories of the Week… The handy Upcoming Events Schedule… Summaries and Scores for Raw and Smackdown… The 10 Years Ago Backtrack feature… And more…

