FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Sami Zayn’s Raw debut, the 2.55 Raw rating, Dean Ambrose being added to PPV, more (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-5-2015), Wade and Jason discussed the 2.55 Raw rating, the Raw debut of Sami Zayn and whether it was a good introduction, Dean Ambrose being added to PPV line-up, GFW news, and more with live callers and various email topics.

