VIP PODCAST 5/4 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Social media ruining fandom, issues with Levesque’s NXT plan worldwide, Mariah May departure thoughts, more (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, in a super Mania week mega episode, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio talk a Brian Alston Mania special, NFL draft wrestling ties, and topics that include:
- Does social media ruin the ability to enjoy wrestling?
- Potential issues with a Paul Levesque global NXT brand, Evolve, and LFG
- Bushi and Naito’s chances in WWE – either in Japan or U.S.
- Credit for WWE success to date
- Mariah May and what her rumored departure could (or couldn’t) mean
- Who takes over for Bruce Pritchard in the future?
- What a WWE run by only Stephanie and Levesque would look like
- Eric Bischoff and star vs. star matches
- Paul Levesque heels vs. babyfaces thoughts
