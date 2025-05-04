News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/4 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Social media ruining fandom, issues with Levesque’s NXT plan worldwide, Mariah May departure thoughts, more (69 min.)

May 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, in a super Mania week mega episode, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio talk a Brian Alston Mania special, NFL draft wrestling ties, and topics that include:

  • Does social media ruin the ability to enjoy wrestling?
  • Potential issues with a Paul Levesque global NXT brand, Evolve, and LFG
  • Bushi and Naito’s chances in WWE – either in Japan or U.S.
  • Credit for WWE success to date
  • Mariah May and what her rumored departure could (or couldn’t) mean
  • Who takes over for Bruce Pritchard in the future?
  • What a WWE run by only Stephanie and Levesque would look like
  • Eric Bischoff and star vs. star matches
  • Paul Levesque heels vs. babyfaces thoughts

