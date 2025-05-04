VIP PODCAST 5/4 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-26-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill & Sean Radican preview ROH’s big Midwest weekend, plus Hogan’s Clash of Legends fiasco, Jericho, King of Europe Cup (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from April 26, 2007 including these topics:

Sean Radican drops by to talk about Ring of Honor’s big weekend in the Midwest

Pat previews all the weekend’s big happenings including the King of Europe Cup, Chris Jericho’s indy appearances in the Northeast, WWE’s 400th episode of Smackdown and the Backlash pay-per-view, and Hulk Hogan’s upcoming Clash of Legends fiasco.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

