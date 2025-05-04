News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/4 – The Deep…Dive with Rich Fann & WH Park: “This Is the Wai” Pt. 2 of 4 – Chatting Andor, what wrestling can learn from true complex characters, more (66 min.)

May 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and WH discuss the next triad of episodes, how the desperation and focus are traits of several key figures, what that means in terms of the overall story and narrative beats, and how the re-casting of Jimmy Smits isn’t the fake Diesel and Razor Star Wars fans would have you believe.

Book Recommendations: The X-Wing Series

