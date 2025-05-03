FREE PODCAST 5/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Narayanan: Orton says Cena was never sincere, Aleister shines, Jacob Fatu, Chelsea, Zelina, Tag Division (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to analyze WWE Smackdown including Randy Orton saying he never thought John Cena was sincere and now he’s been proven right. Does that go too far where Cena can’t turn babyface again or, even worse, doesn’t ring true at all? Also, Aleister Black, the WWE Tag Division, Zelina Vega’s push, U.S. Title drama, and more with live callers and chat interaction throughout.

