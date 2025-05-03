News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/2 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Orton hypes Cena match, Nia Jax & Naomi vs. Tiffany & Jade headlines, Backlash developments, Aleister’s return match, more (33 min.)

May 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 2 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Randy Orton hyping his match against John Cena, Nia Jax & Naomi vs. Tiffany & Jade in main event, Aleister Black shining in his return match against The Miz, Backlash developments, and more.

