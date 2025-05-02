WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/2): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Aleister Black vs. The Miz, Jax & Naomi vs. Stratton & Cargill, Knight vs. Priest, Orton promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 2, 2025

DES MOINES, IOWA AT WELLS FARGO ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 7,164 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 8,194. The arena has a capacity of approximately 17,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to Des Moines, Iowa. Wrestlers that will be involved in tonight’s show arrived at the arena including Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, The Miz, and Carmelo Hayes. Damian Priest arrived and immediately got into a shoving match backstage with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. L.A. Knight walked past them and made his entrance through the Gorilla position and into the arena.

– Replays of last week’s inconclusive #1 Contender’s match for the U.S. Championship were shown. Knight, Fatu, Priest, and Drew McIntyre fought, with Fatu coming out on top.

– Knight said he had the match won last week until Solo interfered. But Knight blamed it all on Priest for not picking his spot better. Priest came down to the ring and acknowledged that Knight was right. Priest said he came down because of his unresolved business with McIntyre. Knight and Priest disagreed about why Knight didn’t win the match last week. Knight told Priest not to blame him for Priest’s failure at WrestleMania. Priest said the same thing about Knight and told him that “if his head wasn’t up his ass at Wrestlemania, then maybe he’d still be a champion.” Knight said if Priest keeps talking like that, then Knight is going to put his foot up Priest’s ass. Priest said they should start their match, scheduled for later tonight, right now instead. A ref ran down to the ring. The bell rang as they went to a break. [c]

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. L.A. KNIGHT

The match was underway with Knight in control. Priest escaped his grasp and hit a back elbow. Knight missed a BFT attempt and Priest responded with a big kick, knocking Knight to the mat. Priest attempted an “Old School”, but Knight yanked him off the ropes. Knight with some left jabs and a running clotheslines, followed up by a Russian leg sweep and a jumping neckbreaker for a one count. Priest made his way to his feet only to be powerslammed by Knight. Priest recovered, grabbed Knight by the throat and went for a chokeslam. Knight escaped, but Priest was able to connect with a big clothesline for a two count.

Knight slowly got to his feet. Priest attempted a Razor’s Edge, but Knight escaped. Knight went up to the second rope and hit his patented leaping elbow drop for a nearfall. They went to a picture-in-picture commercial break [c]

Back from the break, the fans were chanting “this is awesome.” Knight had Priest set up on the top rope for a superplex. Priest fought to get out of it, then snuck behind Knight and nailed him with a Razor’s Edge off the tope rope! Priest covered but only got a two count. The fans were surprised that wasn’t it and began chanting for Knight. Priest went for another South of Heaven chokeslam. Knight escaped only to be hit with a Broken Arrow. Priest didn’t go for the cover. Instead, he took his time climbing to the top rope. Knight leaped to the top and nailed Priest with a big superplex that Barrett referred to as a ”megaplex.” It led to another two count.

Priest was able to make it to his feet, but Knight clotheslined him over the top rope. Knight attempted to slides through the ropes, but Priest moved. Priest hit a flatliner on the apron, but then Solo Sikoa attacked Priest. The bell rang.

WINNER: No contest in 16:00.

Post-match, Solo was about to hit Knight with a Samoan Spike in the ring. But Priest grabbed his arm from the apron. When Solo turned around, Knight hit him with a BFT. Priest went to the outside and cleared off the announcer’s table. Priest was about to chokeslam Solo through the table, but Fatu showed up and dove through the ropes to break it up. Knight went to the outside to help, but Fatu hit him with a Samoan Drop through the table. Fatu hit a running hip attack on Priest into the barricade. Fatu stood on the ring steps and held his U.S title high.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was fun and got a decent amount of time for it to develop, but I was disappointed that there wasn’t a decisive finish. That happens far too often these days. It appears we will be getting a 4-way match at Backlash that I expect Fatu to win. Side note, I was surprised to see Knight kick out of the Razor’s Edge.)

– Last week’s Smackdown debut of Fraxiom was highlighted. Byron Saxton interviewed Nathan Frazer and Axiom in the back. They mentioned that they are excited to be on Smackdown and they will face Pretty Deadly tonight. On cue, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince showed up and told Fraxiom that opportunities are earned, not given. Pretty Deadly had asked for a match against Fraxiom tonight and it’s up next. Pretty Deadly’s music played and they came out to very little reaction. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Wilson and Prince looked MUCH taller than Axiom and Frazer. Just an observation.)

(2) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer)

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Fighter Michael Bisping was shown in the front row because UFC Fight Night will be in Des Moines tomorrow night. Fraxiom made their entrance for the match to mild cheers. Tessitore referred to them as “ultra speedy.”

Axiom and Wilson started things off. Axiom hit Wilson with a dropkick and tagged out. Frazer displayed his speed by running the ropes several times and hitting a dropkick of his own to Wilson. Wilson managed to hit a big boot that changed the momentum. Wilson hooked the leg for a quick two count. Prince tagged in and stomped on Frazer in the corner. Axiom recovered, hit an enziguri, and tagged his partner. Fraxiom hit double-team forearms and a DDT. Each member hit a dive through the ropes onto Wilson and Prince on the outside. Fraxiom was in total control. Back in the ring, Axiom attempted a cross-body off the top, but Prince caught him and threw him down onto the feet of Wilson. [c]

Axiom made a hot tag to Frazer, who came in by hitting a springboard dropkick. He followed up with a springboard into a double DDT. Frazer hit a standing shooting star press on Prince for a close nearfall. The announcers mentioned that it looked exceptionally close on that pin attempt. The crowd booed. They showed a replay and it looked like Prince didn’t kick out, possibly because he took a stiff elbow to the jaw. Frazer lifted Prince up to the top rope, but Prince pushed him off. Wilson tagged himself in, but Frazer didn’t see it. Wilson hit a sunset flip for a two count. Frazer was able to tag out to Axiom. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly off the top followed by a Phoenix Splash on Wilson by Frazer for the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Fraxiom via pinfall in 10:00

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Fraxiom continue their winning ways as they build momentum on the main roster. I hope Pretty Deadly don’t get lost in the shuffle because it seemed like they were on the verge of sparking something prior to WrestleMania. Also, hopefully Prince is okay after getting stiffed with that elbow because he looked a bit out of it after that.)

– Michin and B-Fab talked asked Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis for a Tag Team Championship match when the Tag Team Champions return after Liv Morgan finishes filming her movie. Former U.S. Champion Chelsea Green showed up alongside her Secret Her-vice. They were wearing all black because they were in mourning after Green lost her title last week to Zelina Vega. Michin and B-Fab left. Green claimed that last week was rigged. Aldis reminded her that she got pinned. Green said this was about the U.S. title and Aldis isn’t even from the United States. Aldis pointed that neither Green, Alba Fyre, nor Piper Niven is from the United States either. Green asked for a rematch. Aldis said that they can discuss that later. But tonight, Niven has a match against Vega, and if Niven wins she will be the #1 Contender for the U.S. title. [c]

– Highlights were shown of the TLC match between John Cena and Randy Orton from 2013 that unified the WWE World Championships at the time. Orton won the match.

– Nia Ja made her way to the ring as a recap was shown from last week when Jax attacked her former mentee Tiffany Stratton from behind after Stratton’s match. Jax told the crowd it sounded like they missed her. The crowd booed. Jax said she spent the past several weeks getting focused so she could return and reclaim the WWE Women’s Championship. Tiffany Stratton’s music played.

The WWE Women’s Champion walked toward the ring and told Jax that she isn’t the same woman who allowed her to bully her in the past. Stratton said that cashing in her Money-in-the-Bank briefcase was the best thing she’s done in her career. She said if she’d wrestle Jax anytime, anywhere, and beat her again too. Naomi’s new music played and she came out on stage with a mic as hour two began.

[HOUR TWO]

Naomi pointed out that months ago Naomi couldn’t beat Jax for the title because Stratton kept interfering. Naomi said that she is the one that is different now, not Stratton. Naomi said she took out Jade Cargill and took matters into her own hands. Naomi told a fan in a yellow shirt to shut up. Cargill’s music played and she walked with a purpose to the ring. Cargill chased Naomi into the ring and then clotheslined her to the floor. Cargill and Stratton circled each other in the ring, leading to Nick Aldis to come out and book a tag team match…playa.

– Aleister’s Black’s “shocking” re-debut and beatdown of The Miz from last week was replayed. Carmelo Hayes and Miz talked in the back about how they, along with ‘Dre (Hayes’s Andre the Giant necklace) will show Black what’s up tonight. Miz reminded everyone of how much he’s accomplished in his career. Miz said that Black woke him up last week. Miz called for them to hit his music. Miz made his way to the ring accompanied by Hayes. Hayes was announced as the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. [c]

(3) ALEISTER BLACK vs. THE MIZ

Black made his ominous entrance. Miz ran at him but almost ate a spin kick. Miz went for a “no” kick, but Black caught it. Miz retreated to the floor and Black sat down “C.M. Punk-style” in the ring. Miz came back in but got hit with a knee. Black covered for a one count. Black kicked Miz through the ropes to the outside. The crafty Miz was able to take advantage of a quick distraction from Hayes to pull Black through the ropes and slam his head into the LED apron. They went to a split-screen break. [c]

Miz was in control and hit his patented running clothesline in the corner. Miz attempted a Skull-Crushing Finale, but Black escaped to the floor. Miz rolled out and sized him up. Miz leaped at Black, but Black reacted with a kick that leveled Miz. Both men got back in the ring. Black hit several leg strikes and swept Miz’s legs out from under him. Black was feeling it and kipped up. Black hit a springboard moonsault for a two count. Black measured Miz for a kick, but Miz reversed it into a DDT. Miz got a nearfall.

Miz went for the ”No” kicks again but Black laughed as they had no effect. Miz went for a Skull Crushing Finale again, but Black cartwheeled to escape it. Miz charged and Black nailed him with a spin kick. Black was ready to hit his finish, but Hayes jumped up on the apron. Black went over to deal with Hayes, leading to a roll-up from Miz. But it only got a two-count. When they both got up Black nailed Miz with a Black Mass kick for the pin.

WINNER: Aleister Black via pinfall in 9:00.

Post-match, Hayes got in the ring and had a stare down with Black.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: An obvious win for Black in his first WWE match in about 5 years. Black is so athletic and has tremendous striking ability. WWE Creative needs to find a way to blend his talent with his presentation.)– Segment

– In the locker room, Santos Escobar told Rey Fenix that he blew it at WrestleMania by losing to El Grande Americano. Escobar said that Fenix embarrassed the tradition of lucha libre and let down Rey Mysterio. Escobar said that he would take the legend Mysterio’s place now. Fenix told Escobar to stay out of his business. Fenix said that if Escobar has a problem with it then they can see each other in the ring tonight.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It must be so helpful for Aldis that these wrestlers make matches on the spot for themselves every week. Otherwise, I suppose it would be a very short show.)

– New WWE Women’s Champion Zelina Vega made her entrance. [c]

When they returned, a promo was shown for Stephanie McMahon’s new streaming ESPN+ show “Stephanie’s Places”. This Wednesday her guest is Pat McAfee. Tessitore mentioned that McAfee will be wrestling Gunther at Backlash next Saturday. Four-time NFL Pro-Bowler from the Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins was shown in the crowd holding a custom Bills Championship Belt.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I guess if you can’t win one…buy one? Sorry Bills Mafia! Don’t come for me.)

– Barrett announced that the Fenix vs. Escobar match was made and will happen tonight.

(4) ZELINA VEGA vs. PIPER NIVEN (with Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre)

Niven made her entrance for her match wearing tights and a black jacket. Vega tried to climb Niven and go for a sunset flip. She struggled to get her down. Niven dropped down, but Vega moved. Tessitore mentioned that Vega posted on social media this week her placing the title on her late father’s nameplate on the 9/11 memorial. Niven leveled Vega with a shoulder block. Vega rolled to the floor as the ref counted. Vega was back in at six. Not much was happening. Vega attempted to head scissor Niven, but Niven faceplanted her as they went to a break. [c]

Niven was dominating. Vega sold a shot to the thorax. Vega tried to make a comeback, but Niven caught her and slammed her down. Niven with a senton splash for a two count. Niven charged at Vega in the corner, but Vega escaped to the apron. Vega climbed to the top, where Niven met her. Niven was going for a superplex, but Vega punched her way out of it. Vega hit a Meteora from the top for her closest two count yet. Vega went for a Code Red, but Niven caught her in a side slam for a two-count. Niven charged at Vega in the corner but missed a cannonball. Vega was nursing her ribs.

Barrett pointed out the Vega was making a mistake by trying to match Niven’s power. Vega signaled that she was going for a moonsault. She hit it but only got another two count. Vega was visibly frustrated. Vega went for the Code Red again, but Niven reversed into a powerbomb attempt. Vega escaped and had Niven in the 619 position. However, when Vega ran toward the ropes to attempt the 619, Green jumped up on the apron to get in her way. Niven tried to attack Vega from behind, but Vega moved. Niven accidentally bumped Green off the apron! Vega hit a flipping roll-up for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Zelina Vega via pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was kind of a plodding match and possibly a clash of styles. However, it’s still nice to see some attention being paid to a secondary women’s title. It looks like they will continue to tease dissention among Green and her associates, though I’d be surprised if they dissolve an act that is working.)

– In his office, Nick Aldis scolded Solo and Fatu for their recent actions. Aldis told Fatu that he will be defending his U.S. title in a triple threat match against L.A. Knight and Damian Priest at Backlash. Solo wondered how that made any sense since technically Drew McIntyre won the #1 Contender’s match last week. Aldis agreed and added McIntyre to the match at Backlash, making it a Fatal Four-Way instead. Fatu didn’t care and said it wouldn’t matter because he’s going to “dog walk they asses, cuz he’s all gas and no brakes.” [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It furthered the story of tension between Solo and Fatu since Solo accidentally got another opponent added to Fatu’s upcoming title defense. That was very clever storytelling.)

– Randy Orton made his entrance to a big ovation. Orton hugged a kid on the way to the ring. They replayed Cena’s attempted attack with the championship belt from that last week. Orton averted it and hit him with an RKO. The fans chanted “Randy, Randy, Randy” when Orton got in the ring.

Orton said that while it took everyone 20 years to see what kind of man John Cena is, Orton saw it from day one. The crowd erupted into “Cena sucks” chants. Orton said that Cena is arrogant and a shiny new toy to be played with by the puppet master. Orton said that Cena was willing to be a walking, talking, cartoon character during the “PG era” while Orton stayed true to who he was. According to Orton, all Cena cared about was his bottom like that brought him fame and fortune. Orton ran through all of the different merchandise that Cena makes sure gets sold so that the fans love him.

[HOUR THREE]

Orton said that even though Cena mentioned last week that Cena never had kids because he was too busy raising everyone else’s, in reality all he did was raise the price of his merchandise so that the actual parents have to work a double to be able to afford it. Orton pointed out that Cena has been “selling his soul” for twenty years. Orton recited Cena’s mantra of “hustle, loyalty, and respect.” Orton said he’d give him the hustle. Bult he questioned the loyalty and respect. Orton said that it will be over his dead body that Cena will be able to erase the Orton legacy. Orton said that Cena is just going to be the next legend that Orton puts down. He said that in his hometown, in front of his wife and kids, and in front of the future generation of Ortons, he will punt kick Cena so hard that his lego-shaped head will fly off his shoulders and through the St. Louis Gateway Arch. He finished by saying he would drop Cena with an RKO.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Simple and to the point. Orton is confident heading into Backlash. The line about Cena being the next legend that Orton is going to kill was a good line. And if you think hard about it, the line is also kind of trippy since when Orton became the Legend Killer he was “killing” older legends. Now he (and Cena) ARE those legends. )

– In the women’s locker room, Nia Jax told Naomi that they need to get on the same page. Naomi just said “sure” and walked off.

– Rey Fenix entered for the next match. He was announced as weighing 182 pounds. [c]

– R-Truth approached Orton in the back. Truth told Orton that his childhood hero John Cena is going to beat him at Backlash. Jimmy Uso showed up and shook Orton’s hand. Orton left. Jimmy told Truth if he keeps talking like that, then Orton is going to knock his head off. Truth said he meant it because Cena told him that he’s the Last Real Champion.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Keep bracing yourself for the inevitable Cena beatdown of R-Truth. That is guaranteed to be scorching heat. Someone hide Little Jimmy.)

(5) REY FENIX vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR

Santos Escobar made his entrance without the rest of Legado del Fantasma.

The bell rang and they locked up. Escobar wrestled Fenix to the mat. Escobar told Fenix that “he (Escobar) should be the boss.” They traded some heavy chops. Escobar knocked Fenix down and repeated that he should be the boss and Fenix should take the orders so they can run this place. Fenix pushed Escobar down. Barrett pointed out that this has been a slugfest and anything but lucha libre so far.

Escobar charged at Fenix, but Fenix performed his “reverse 619” that Barrett referred to as a 916. Escobar tumbled to the floor. Fenix leaped from the apron and hit Escobar with a hurricanrana on the outside. Escobar recovered and re-entered the ring. Escobar ran the ropes and launched himself through the ropes onto Fenix as they went to a split-screen. [c]

Escobar continued yelling at Feni and hit a rolling splash from the apron over the ropes into the ring (ala Eddie Guerrero). Escobar whipped Fenix into the corner, but Fenix kicked him in the face. Fenix to the top for a beautiful moonsault and cover for a two count. Fenix with another 916 and a superkick for another two count. Fenix missed a spin kick and Escobar hit a big knee that knocked Fenix down. But Fenix kipped right back up, hit a bit kick of his own, and then collapse back to the mat. Both men were down.

When they got back to their feet, Fenix went to the top rope but was met with another big knee to the face. Escobar got a nearfall. Barrett mentioned that something lit a fire under Escobar. Escobar was going for a move from a fireman’s carry position, but Fenix got free and knocked him down with a dropkick. Fenix ran across the top rope and hit Adios Amigos. Fenix hit a top rope Meteora for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix via pinfall in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I enjoyed that a lot for the reason Wade Barrett pointed out. It was different that a “typical” lucha match. It was more of a hard-hitting slugfest, though Fenix was still able to hit his patented moves. #BringBacktheWCWCruiserweightTitle! )

– Saxton talked to Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill somewhere in the back of the arena that had seating behind them. He questioned how they will get along in tonight’s main event tag match against Jax and Naomi. Stratton said that as long as Cargill stays out of her way there won’t be a problem. Cargill said that she should stay out of her way. Cargill added that she is going to wrestle Jax next week in a #1 Contender’s match for Stratton’s championship.

– Tessitore said that after the break they will take a look back at last week’s TLC match for the Tag Team Championships. [c]

– A music video played showing highlights of the incredible TLC match from last week’s Smackdown. There were post-match social media comments spaced throughout from the participants.

– A very angry Santos Escobar yelled at Angel and Berto in the backstage area. Andrade walked up and told Escobar to calm down. Andrade told Escobar that he doesn’t like him. He said that Escobar doesn’t have any honor. Escobar told Angel and Berto to leave, but Berto lingered for a moment.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: More tension within Legado del Fantasma, especially with Berto. It might seem like a minor story, but at least it’s something. Everything matters.)

– The announcers ran through what is already advertised for next week’s Smackdown including:

John Cena returns the night before Backlash

A. Knight & Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill – #1 Contender’s Match

– Jade Cargill made her entrance for the main event. [c]

(6) TIFFANY STRATTON & JADE CARGILL vs. NIA JAX & NAOMI

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance wearing a plaid outfit along with her WWE Women’s Championship belt. Jax and Naomi had separate entrances. Naomi sported her new “caution-tape” gear.

The match started off with a brawl between all four women. Stratton and Jax fought on the outside, while Cargill gained control over Naomi inside the ring. Cargill threw Naomi to the outside, rammed her into the ringpost, and then rolled her back inside. Naomi stomped on Cargill as she entered the ring to gain an advantage. Naomi couldn’t capitalize, as Cargill laid her out with a big kick. Jax tagged in and stomped on Cargill. [c]

Jax knocked Stratton off the apron. Stratton has yet to officially be in the match. Naomi and Jax double-teamed Cargill. A fresh Naomi beat down Cargill some more. Cargill prevented Naomi from making a quick tag. Cargill tried to make the tag herself. Jax temporarily prevented it, but eventually Cargill made the tag. Stratton hit two clotheslines and a big knee on Jax. Then she did her gymnastics flips and followed up with a crucifix pin attempt for a two count. Stratton hit a dropkick on a seated Jax. But Stratton couldn’t capitalize. Jax grabbed Stratton off the top rope and threw her to the mat. Jax dropped a leg on Stratton, but Naomi made a blind tag. Jax left the ring frustrated because she had the match in hand. Naomi missed a split-legged moonsault.

Cargill tagged in and fired up on Naomi. Cargill hit a modified Stinger Splash in the corner. Cargill chokeslammed Naomi after licking her on the face. She covered but only got a two count. Jax dragged Naomi to their corner and tagged herself in. Jax hit a senton on Cargill. Jax went for a pin, but Stratton came off the top with a swanton bomb to break it up. Naomi came in and fought with Stratton. Jax squashed them both in the corner. Naomi and Stratton fell out of the ring. Jax set up Cargill for her Bonzai Drop, but Cargill got up and powerbombed Jax off the second rope. Cargill covered for the win!

WINNERS: Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton by pinfall in 12:00.

Post-match Stratton raised Cargill’s hand. But Cargill held Stratton’s Women’s Championship up. While they did a little tug-of-war with the belt, Naomi attacked from behind. Naomi held up the belt as they went off the air.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Decent match that didn’t feel like a main event. This story feels very similar to the Men’s United States Championship story right now. Not saying that’s necessarily a bad thing. Cargill still isn’t Eddie Guerrero in the ring, but I’m finally convinced that she’s improving. Naomi remains one of my favorite characters in WWE right now.)