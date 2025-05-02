FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts : WWE roster cuts including Mickie James, Undertaker’s future, Raw potentially expanding to 3 hours, Edge’s future (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 23 and 26, 2010.

On the Apr. 23, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on WWE roster cuts, WWE having a solid core of good wrestlers, Big Show as potential GM, African-American Four Horsemen, Edge’s future, TNA’s emphasis on the TNA Title, trend back to emphasizing titles, a first-time-ever-wrestling- viewer’s perspective on WrestleMania 25, more. The previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow discussion includes Cauliflower Alley Club perspective, a complete rundown of the Extreme Rules PPV, potential Draft moves, potential Orton-Swagger title chase this summer, and more.

Then on the Apr. 26, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host Jason Powell of prowrestling.net, they take live calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including Mickie James’s release, Undertaker’s future, John Cena taping Batista’s legs, the lack of athleticism on Extreme Rules, the potential of Raw going to three hours, and more. Also, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss last night’s Extreme Rules PPV, an upcoming indy show with the High Flyers of the AWA making an appearance together, and more.

