VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #859 (April 30, 2005): Latest in Matt-Lita-Edge situation, WWE countersues Lesnar, Nash Torch Talk stories from road, Mitchell’s Memo on WWE relationship rules

SUMMARY of #859 cover-dated April 30, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story on the latest on the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation… WWE Newswire with the latest on the draft lottery, the hotel scuffle in England, and more insider news… TNA Newswire is packed with tons of detailed of a busy week including the latest on TNA’s TV situation and potential upcoming major change, Nash’s no-show of the PPV and the story behind it including why he didn’t want to wrestle, Chris Candido’s injury, the latest reaction to Dusty Rhodes’s booking, and a ton of backstage items… ROH Newswire with comments from Gabe Sapolsky to the Torch about balancing his booking duties and the debut in Manhattan next month… Part four of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” with stories from the road during his first WWE tour including getting to know Scott Hall (almost too well), working with Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, and Vince McMahon anecdotes from his first WWF run… Bruce Mitchell analyzes WWE’s rules about relationships among wrestlers and divas… Pat McNeill looks at the latest ROH and FIP releases… Plus: Torch Backtracks, Arena Spotlight on WWE in Europe, Backtrack on the ECW-Sabu controversy, The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Smackdown, The Big Story on TNA Impact, and more…

