AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/30): Amin’s alt-perspective report on latest MJF-Hurt Syndicate segment, Fletcher vs. Hangman, All-Star Eight-Man Tag, Storm vs. Yamashita, Nick Wayne vs. Jay Lethal

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 30, 2025

NORFOLK, VA. AT CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this week that 3,794 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,055. The arena has a capacity of 9,520 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

—AEW Dynamite opened with a big firework display. Excalibur was on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone.

(1) KENNY OMEGA & MARK BRISCOE & KEVIN KNIGHT & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. THE ELITE (Kazuchika Okada & Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & RICOCHET — Eight-Man All-Star Tag Team Match

Omega received a great reaction from the crowd. The crowd still reacts to Okada, a top level star which is good to see. Both sides were standing inside the ring. Omega and Okada went face-to-face. The crowd was hot as Omega and Okada were ready to start the match. Omega and Okada still have that specialness to them. The crowd booed as Okada tagged Nicholas into the match.

The heels took control jumping Omega right away. Nicholas caught Omega with a springboard arm drag. There was a comedy spot as Okada and Nicholas dragged Omega as Matthew yanked on his arm against the ropes. Ricochet went to do the same thing to Omega as well. Matthew didn’t realize as he was pulling on Ricochet’s arm against the ropes. Omega shoved Ricochet who bumped Matthew off the ring apron. The babyface side took control as Bailey and Knight delivered stereo dropkicks to Ricochet. Briscoe nailed Ricochet with a running boot. There was another comedy spot with everyone missing elbow drops. This led to a brawl between both teams. [c]

Matthew and Ricochet delivered a stereo Northern Lights Suplex to Bailey and Knight. There was another spot where everyone tried to give Bailey a suplex but sold their back. This lead to the babyface side hitting a stereo suplex spot on Okada, Ricochet and The Bucks. This was followed by the babyface hitting stereo slingshot plancha to the floor on all members of The Elite and Ricochet. Knight caught Nicholas with a flying Hurricanrana for two. Knight went for an inverted splash but Nicholas got his knees up. Knight avoided The Bucks as Omega tagged into the match. Okada grabbed hold onto Omega’s leg. Nicholas and Ricochet stereo Swanton Bomb and 450 Splash onto Bailey and Omega. [c]

Matthew planted Omega with a DDT. Omega responded by catching Ricochet with a slam dunk. Briscoe ran wild, rocking The Bucks with strikes. Bailey hit a Triangle Moonsault on Ricochet to the floor. Knight hit a Tope Con Hilo onto The Bucks on the floor. Briscoe delivered a Fisherman’s Buster to Okada for two. Okada responded by hitting an Air Raid Crash on Briscoe. Okada hit a flying elbow on Briscoe. Okada gave Omega the finger. The action broke down with everyone hitting a big move. Omega told the referee to keep quiet as entered the ring without making a tag.

Okada and Omega had a fun exchange which was the highlight of the match. Nicholas and Ricochet delivered stereo missile dropkicks leading to Matthew and Okada hitting Tombstone to Omega and Briscoe onto Bailey and Knight for a two count. The Bucks went for a EVP Trigger but Briscoe ducked. Briscoe dumped Ricochet onto The Bucks. Briscoe caught Okada with a Jay Driller. Ricochet made the save. Ricochet yanked Briscoe onto the ropes. Bailey and Knight delivered a Doomsday Device dropkick to Ricochet onto The Bucks on the floor. Omega hit a Terminator Dive onto the floor. Briscoe went for a Froggy Bow. Ricochet shoved Briscoe off the ropes. Okada hit a Rainmaker on Briscoe for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson in 26:25.

(Amin’s Thoughts: You can see they were working this match to entertain the crowd in attendance. This match worked for the crowd in attendance and so did the comedy spots. As someone watching at home, I thought the match was fun but ran 15 minutes too long. The only highlight was seeing Okada and Omega share the ring together. Omega and Okada is the most interesting match that I’m looking forward to seeing at All In Texas.)

—The Hurt Syndicate hurt some random local talents who were acting obnoxiously backstage. MVP wanted to speak to Bobby Lashley and address the elephant in the room. Shelton Benjamin said he was sceptical about MJF at first. He said this was about trusting MVP. He said Bobby Lashley did like the car MJF gave him. Lashley said he could buy his own car. MVP told Lashley that MJF can be beneficial to them. He told MVP they will hurt MJF like never before if he screws with them. [c]

(2) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. NICK COMOROTTO, RHETT TITUS & MYLES HAWKINS

Joe rocked Titus with strikes in the corner to the crowd’s delight. Comorotto and Shibata exchanged chops in the middle of the ring. Shibata rocked Comoroto with a big kick. Hobbs planted Hawkins with a powerslam. Hobbs delivered a SpineBuster to Hawkins for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs in 3:04.

—The Death Riders attacked The Opps after the match. A brawl broke out around ringside. Joe had Jon Moxley placed in the Coquina Clutch. Claudio Castagnoli delivered a Neutralizer to Shibata the same way he took HOOK out of action. Joe released Moxley from the hold and ran back inside the ring to check on Shibata. The Death Riders left through the crowd. Joe said Moxley acts like a boss. He said when they throw hands, Moxley acts like a b*tch. Joe said Moxley wants him one-on-one. He said he’s trying to give Moxley that. He said let’s give Moxley and the people what they want. He challenged Moxley inside a steel cage for the AEW World Title. He said he will be the next AEW World Champion.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They could’ve done the Death Riders angle without having a lame squash match on the show. This match didn’t do anything but actually kill time on the show. Joe is trying really hard to make this match with Moxley feel big. The cage match stipulation will help. The Death Riders angle stuff is of zero interest to me.)

—Renee Paquette had a sit-down interview with Mercedes Mone. Renee spoke to Mercedes about having a global mission. Mercedes gloated about the four title belts she’s holding. Renee asked Mercedes about the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals against Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing. Mercedes spoke about The Harts having a special place in her heart. She said this was about her and her legacy. She spoke about winning her first TBS Title at Double or Nothing last year. Renee asked Mercedes about Hayter. Mercedes spoke about being undefeated in AEW. She’s said she’s the best and changes the game when she steps inside the ring. She said Hayter is good. She said Hayter reminds her of herself except for the Scooby-Doo outfit. She said a champion can’t look like a cartoon. [c]

—Renee was backstage with The Patriarchy. Renee asked Nick about his thoughts about representing AEW in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in NJPW. Christian Cage cut Nick off before he spoke. He wanted all questions directed towards him. Jay Lethal randomly entered the frame. Lethal said he wanted to talk to the champion. He said Nick was incredible in the ring. He said Nick got a lot to learn and prove. He challenged Nick to a match on the show tonight. Nick said he wasn’t sure because he wasn’t warmed up. Christian took the mic away saying Nick accepted the match. Lethal said he will see Nick in the ring. Christian told Nick to get his head in the game if he wants to be champion.

(Amin’s Thoughts: For those who missed it, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and the rest of the crew returned to Collision this past Saturday. Jarrett and crew ditched Sonjay Dutt. According to Cagematch, the last time Lethal wrestled a match on AEW TV was on Rampage in August 2024. Rampage an AEW which has been cancelled. Why would anybody be interested in wanting to see Wayne wrestle Lethal on this Dynamite show for a ROH Title? This just screamed filler TV.)

—AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm made her entrance.

—They showed a highlight package voiced by Ian Ricabonni which hyped Miyu Yamashita accepting “Timeless” Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Title eliminator match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good on AEW for having a highlight package to reintroduce Miyu Yamashita to the AEW audience before her match on Dynamite.)

(3) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. MIYU YAMASHITA — AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match

Storm started early, rocking Yamashita with grounded strikes. Storm planted Yamashita with a snap suplex. Yamashita nailed Storm with a head kick to knock her off the ropes. Storm quickly yanked Yamashita off the ring apron. Storm went for a hip attack but Yamashita moved out of the way. Storm got stuck between the turnbuckles. This led to Yamashita kicking Storm repeatedly in the butt in a comedy stop. Luther pointed his finger while standing in Yamashita’s way. The crowd booed as Yamashita kicked Luther in the thighs and then shoved him into the barricade. Yamashita kicked Storm off the ring apron to the floor. [c]

Storm and Yamashita exchanged strikes returning from break. Yamashita rocked Storm with a pair of head kicks. Storm blocked a kick, launching Yamashita with a German Suplex. Storm charged right into a spinning head kick from Yamashita for two. Storm responded by hitting a Sky High SpineBuster for two. Storm delivered a Fisherman’s Suplex for two. Yamashita blocked a Storm Zero. Yamashita responded by hitting a Death Valley Driver. Yamashita nailed Storm with another head kick. Storm responded with a German Suplex. Storm made a comeback rocking Yamashita with a hip attack. Storm delivered Storm Zero for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: “Timeless” Toni Storm in 9:23

—Mercedes Mone came out after the match. Mercedes did her catchphrase. She said she will beat Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing. She said she’s coming for the AEW World Title. Jamie Hayter came out. Hayter nailed Mercedes with a right hand. Hayter went for another swing. Mercedes ran to the back. Storm waved at Hayter.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match as Storm and Yamashita worked well together. The big problem with these title eliminators is that the challengers rarely win these matches. I would maybe suggest adding a 10 minute time limit to these eliminator matches. Then maybe this could get the crowds more behind the challengers in these matches. This could lead to AEW creating a bigger story which leads to a bigger match. How about that idea AEW? Instead of just filling your TV with matches just feel like filler on the show. I do like how they are making Hayter feel like a credible opponent and having her stand up to Mercedes. I still don’t think Mercedes should lose at Double or Nothing. Mercedes’ first big AEW loss should feel like a huge deal. I don’t think losing in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament feels like a big enough match for Mercedes to lose. It would be cool for Hayter. Mercedes would still have hold of her TBS Title. The loss wouldn’t feel as meaningful.)

—The Don Callis Family were backstage. Callis claimed Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander made history last week when they put down Will Ospreay and Brodie King on Dynamite last week. He said he loved watching it. He said Kyle Fletcher was going to dismantle “Hangman” Adam Page. He said Fletcher would beat the legend that is Ospreay at Double or Nothing. Fletcher said after he beats Hangman and Fletcher, he will take the AEW World Title at All In Texas. He said the Don Callis Family will take their rightful place at the top of the AEW mountain. Callis did his over-the-top introduction for Fletcher. He laughed maniacally.

—The Hurt Syndicate came out next. MVP said this was an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. He said they have been in discussion adding a fourth member to the Hurt Syndicate. He said that person must get a unanimous three thumbs up to join. He said he was going to try this one more time. He called MJF to the ring.

The crowd cheered as MJF made his way to the ring. The crowd chanted for MJF. MJF told the crowd to give it up for Shelton Benjamin. He said MVP was a legend. He turned his attention to Bob. MVP gave a thumbs up. Benjamin gave a thumbs up. The crowd cheered. Lashley put his fist out as he looked towards Benjamin and MVP. He gave a thumbs down. The crowd booed. MJF said he was sick of Bob’s s*it. He got in Lashley’s face and called him a SOB. MVP and Benjamin walked away to opposite sides of the ring. Lashley grabbed MJF by the face and pulled him in the corner. He told MJF to hurt someone to impress him. MJF said okay. He told Lashley to let him go. MVP held Lashley and Benjamin back. The crowd booed as Hurt Syndicate left the ring. MJF checked on his mouth.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This right here between MJF and Hurt Syndicate is the only thing in AEW right now that has me interested in wanting to see what happens next. The reason why this has been great is because MJF is showing a different side of his character which is getting the crowds behind him. You can see by the crowd reaction they didn’t cheer when Lashley grabbed MJF by his face. AEW crowds would mostly cheer when someone got the better of MJF but this wasn’t the case. It will be interesting to see who MJF ends up hurting to get Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate’s approval to join the group. I could see MJF going after Hangman as they left that window open for another match between them. Or could this be a twist and have MJF help FTR win the AEW Tag Team Titles as a way of revenge for Lashley being disrespectful and not letting him into the Hurt Syndicate. They have framed it as either MJF hurts someone and joins or instead Hurts the Hurt Syndicate.)

—Highlight package aired on Stokely Hathaway looking for a tag team. He said he found one in FTR. He spoke about FTR coming for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

—Justin Roberts did Nick Wayne’s introduction for the next match. Wayne received no reaction from the crowd. Wayne’s music was cut off by Christian Cage’s music.

(4) NICK WAYNE (w/The Patriarchy) vs. JAY LETHAL — ROH World Television Title Match

Lethal and Wayne began with solid mat wrestling. Wayne rolled outside the ring. Christian gave Wayne a pep talk. Lethal and Wayne exchanged chops. Lethal rocked Wayne with a cartwheel dropkick. Lethal followed by hitting a tope to the floor. Wayne quickly stopped Lethal’s momentum hitting a Hurricanrana on the floor. Wayne took control running Lethal in the ring steps. [c]

Wayne had control over Lethal returning from break. Lethal responded by catching Wayne with a series of pinning combinations for near falls. Lethal connected with Lethal Combination for two. Lethal knocked Wayne off the ropes. Lethal went for a flying elbow drop. Wayne countered into a crucifix for two. Lethal responded by hitting a dragon screw. Lethal went for Figure-4-Leg Lock. Wayne countered into a rollup for a near fall. Lethal went for Lethal Injection. Wayne countered raking Lethal in the eyes. Wayne nailed Lethal with a hook kick. Wayne delivered a Fisherman’s Buster for the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne retained the ROH TV Title in 9:17.

—Christian took the ROH TV Title from Wayne after the match. Christian wrapped the ROH TV Title around Wayne’s waist. Christian walked to the back with his Patriarchy. Wayne was inside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Does Tony Khan actually think adding ROH Title matches on Dynamite will get more people to subscribe to Honor Club? This did nothing to get me interested to watch or care about ROH TV or their titles. There is still lots of time till All In Texas. So far they aren’t doing anything on TV making you interested in seeing Cope and Christian reunite. Right now it seems like they are building to a Cage and Wayne match. That isn’t happening any time soon as Wayne is going to be leaving for the Super Juniors Tournament in NJPW. Unless, they do something different with Christian during the time Nick is away? The match itself was fine. The match also felt like a way to kill time on the show.)

(5) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis & Lance Archer) — Men’s Owen Hart Semi-Finals Match

Fletcher got a mild reaction as he came out with Callis and Archer. Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Hangman got a strong reaction from the crowd. Hangman and Fletcher went face-to-face. Hangman rocked Fletcher with a chop. Fletcher rolled outside the ring. Fletcher mocked Hangman as the crowd booed. This led to Hangman spanking Fletcher in the butt. Hangman went for Buckshot Lariat. Fletcher rolled outside the ring. Hangman clotheslined Fletcher over the timekeeper area. [c]

They showed a replay of Hangman launching Fletcher into the barricade. Fletcher was bleeding in the back. Hangman rocked Fletcher with a huge lariat coming off the ropes. Hangman rocked Fletcher with a sliding lariat. Hangman caught Fletcher with a Death Valley Driver for two. Hangman rocked Fletcher with 10 corner lariats. Hangman caught Fletcher with a fallaway slam. Hangman connected with a springboard lariat sending Fletcher to the floor. Fletcher grabbed hold onto Hangman’s leg on the ropes. Fletcher stopped Hangman’s momentum hitting a Brainbuster onto the ring apron. Hangman responded by yanking Fletcher off the barricade. Hangman went for a flying moonsault off the barricade. Fletcher caught Hangman on the landing. Hangman reversed hitting a Tombstone on the floor. [c]

Hangman and Fletcher exchanged strikes. Fletcher caught Hangman with a Half/Half Suplex. Hangman responded by catching Fletcher charging with a Sit-Out PowerBomb for two. Hangman called for Deadeye but Fletcher escaped. Hangman avoided a PowerBomb hitting a Deadeye for two.

Side note, they showed a graphic for another “Timeless’ Toni Storm AEW Women’s Title eliminator match for Collision this time against Lady Frost. Excalibur mentioned Lady Frost win/loss record in CMLL. Excalibur didn’t mention Lady Frost’s win/loss record in AEW. You see Lady Frost is having an AEW Women’s World Title eliminator match on Collision. Did I ever mention how bad AEW’s commentary team apart from Nigel McGuiness and Tazz to an exception have become? Maybe it was Tony Khan feeding Excalibur lines in his headset. I will just say AEW continues to find new ways to get a laugh out of me.

Hangman went for a flying Moonsault but Fletcher got his boots up. Fletcher hit a Last Ride PowerBomb for two. Fletcher rocked Hangman with a corner kick. Hangman caught Fletcher with a reverse rollup for two. Fletcher responded by nailing Hangman with a running kick as he went for a Buckshot Lariat. Hangman delivered a Deadeye to Fletcher onto the ring apron. Hangman followed, hitting a nice looking flying Moonsault to the floor. Hangman rolled Fletcher back inside the ring. Hangman called for the Buckshot Lariat. Fletcher showed the referee out of the way. Fletcher gave Hangman a low-blow. Fletcher delivered a Brainbuster. Hangman still kicked out at two. Fletcher nailed Hangman with a running kick. Fletcher went for a Turnbuckle Brainbuster. Hangman countered, rocking Fletcher off the ropes. Hangman nailed Fletcher with a Buckshot Lariat off the turnbuckle. Hangman delivered a second Buckshot Lariat for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page advances to the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals in 23:24.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Fletcher has all the tools and his time will come to be in the AEW Title picture. Fletcher wasn’t going to beat Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Tournament finals at Double or Nothing. Hangman winning was the right decision. This now gives some unpredictability by having a Hangman and Ospreay match. A really good action packed main event match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Your thoughts on this show will vary on how you feel about the opening match on the show. I liked the MJF and Hurt Syndicate stuff from a story standpoint. Hangman and Fletcher had a really good main event match. The rest of this show felt like a filler episode of Dynamite.