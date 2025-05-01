AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (4/30): Fun eight-man opener, Miz and The Hurt Syndicate negotations continue, Toni Storm vs. Yamashita, Hangman vs. Fletcher main event, Nick Wayne-Christian, Joe-Mox build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s been a strong April for Dynamite and AEW looks to wrap up the month with a memorable episode. The card looks to be a good one with the headline being the semifinal of the Owen Hart tournament between Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher. The “All-Star 8-man tag” should be fun and I’m hoping for a big step in the storyline between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate. Let’s see how they did!

HITS

EIGHT-MAN OPENER

What a fun opener!

The star power in the Eight-man All-Star tag match was off the charts, but the performances really made this special. The blend of premiere athleticism, comedy, and storyline was a chef’s kiss. The crowd was into this from the start which increased the excitement for those watching at home.

Despite the criticism over Kazuchika Okada’s character, the crowd still is in awe of him and they were flat out begging for the potential Kenny Omega interaction. They did a great job making this match even throughout with some amazing spots as well as fun and funny moments. It was also smart to give the fans just a minute or so of Omega-Okada fighting to wet your appetite for their eventual match at All-In.

This was a fantastic startto the episode that showcased everything AEW can bring you and I thought they crushed it.

TONI STORM VS. MIYU YAMASHITA

This was supposed to be a showcase for Toni Storm, but it ended up much more than that thanks to the combination of background explanation and crowd involvement. First, AEW did a great job explaining the background of Yamashita to the TV audience before the match. Then, the crowd singing and cheering like this was a major main event took it up another notch. Third, the two wrestlers did a great job in the ring.

There are a lot of big stars in AEW, but you could certainly argue that the biggest star in the company and the one that gets the biggest reactions from the crowd right now is Toni Storm.

MJF AND THE HURT SYNDICATE

I have thoroughly enjoyed the week to week narrative of MJF looking to join the Hurt Syndicate. Last week, I said I was ready for it to be over one way or another. It looked like we got that for a few seconds when Bobby Lashley gave the thumbs down and MJF predictably mouthed off to him. However, Lashley opened the door for MJF to prove himself and I’m sure that’s what we’ll see next.

I loved MVP’s disappointment after the in-ring segment telling MJF that he runs hit mouth too much. This has been great stuff.

HANGMAN VS. FLETCHER

This main event delivered. I would have liked to have heard from Hangman Page earlier in the show to promote it better, but at least Fletcher and the Callis family had a backstage promo. It had a main event feel and the crowd was red hot for it. The two had great chemistry and while Hangman winning made the most sense, I bought the false finish after the low blow.

Kudos to Fletcher for not missing a beat after that brutal fall outside the ring. Looking at that lower back cut/bruise made me flinch every time he landed on his back for the rest of the show. You have to give these guys credit for battling through matches with legitimate injuries.

I’m fired up for a Will Ospreay-Hangman match at Double or Nothing as it’s new and should be a very cool clash of styles.

QUICK HITS

– I am enjoying the build to the Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley match in two weeks. It makes sense to upgrade it to a cage match due to the constant interference by the Death Riders. It should be a great TV main event in Chicago, but I wish it was next week in Detroit when I’ll be there. Oh well!

– I’m also enjoying the Nick Wayne/Patriarchy storyline. Christian is back to being the conniving jerk that he was previously. Wayne is still acting like a spoiled brat, but there is some sympathy brewing for what will be a split sometime after he returns from Japan.

– Great job Norfolk! With close to 4,000 in attendance, they sounded like it could have been thousands more. They were into all the action from the start of the show to the end. Part of that was AEW put on a great show that flowed well throughout the night, but they were loud and excited and it showed.

MISSES

WHAT’S GOING ON NEXT WEEK?

The show was great. I know Double or Nothing will be solid, and in two weeks in Chicago, it’ll be good, but what about next week in Detroit? I’m more sensitive to this due to the fact that I will be in attendance and those of us in the Detroit area have waited two years for Dynamite to return.

At last check, there were just about 2,000 seats sold in a venue that holds just over 3,000. With my college educated math skills, that leaves 1,000-plus left to sell. Are they punting on Detroit? Do they think they’ll sell them all on reputation? If they want to fill the seats, they should have given the fans something to look forward to. Who am I going to see?? What matches do I get?? Come on AEW, you can do much better for your fans in what is a great wrestling market.

