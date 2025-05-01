VIP PODCAST 4/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Fletcher vs. Hangman in main event in Owen Tournament semi-finals, Okada and Omega square off in eight-man tag, MJF’s latest Hurt Syndicate vote (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 30 edition of AEW Dynamite including Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page in main event in Owen Tournament semi-finals, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega square off in eight-man tag, MJF’s latest Hurt Syndicate vote, build for women’s Owen Hart Final, Samoa Joe calls for cage match against Jon Moxley, and more.

