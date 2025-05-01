News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Fletcher vs. Hangman in main event in Owen Tournament semi-finals, Okada and Omega square off in eight-man tag, MJF’s latest Hurt Syndicate vote (20 min.)

May 1, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 30 edition of AEW Dynamite including Kyle Fletcher vs. Hangman Page in main event in Owen Tournament semi-finals, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega square off in eight-man tag, MJF’s latest Hurt Syndicate vote, build for women’s Owen Hart Final, Samoa Joe calls for cage match against Jon Moxley, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025