FREE PODCAST 4/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Defy Wrestling Living Proof including Rock N Roll Express vs. Midnight Heat, Kenta vs. Warner, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, it’s week two of Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland’s tour of WrestleMania weekend indy shows with our review of Defy Wrestling’s Living Proof featuring Chris’s dream match when the Rock N Roll Express face off against Midnight Heat, plus Clark Connors defends the Defy title against El Phantasmo & Man Like DeReiss, Kenta goes one-on-one with Mance Warner, lots of multi-person matches, and more. We also continue our talk about what should be the goal of any visiting promotion during WrestleMania weekend and how to put together a good Mania weekend show. For VIP listeners, we stay in Vegas and check out Winner’s Circle Wrestling with two matches from some old favorites – Jonathan Gresham vs. Alpha Zo and Slice Boogie vs. Scorpio Sky.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO