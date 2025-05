FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss bad match finishes, Rollins-Breakker-Heyman, WWE’s issue with face and heel reactions, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The current rash of bad match finishes

Rollins, Breaker, and Heyman

WWE’s issue with face and heel reactions

Cena vs. Rollins

Who does Jorge want Cena to wrestle?

Pat vs. Gunther

Goldberg vs. Gunther???

Valkyria vs. Becky

Naomi vs. Credible Punches

Bad Liv on Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo

Wrestlers and movies

And more…

