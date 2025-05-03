FREE PODCAST 5/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Legacy of Verne Gagne discussed with announcer Mick Karch & wrestler Kenny Jay – Highs and lows of his career as top wrestler and promoter, launching Hulkamania (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-30-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomed wrestling announcer Mick Karch and multi-decades AWA jobber Kenny Jay to discuss the life and career of the late Verne Gagne, who died that week at age 89. The discussion spanned his years as a top main eventing AWA Champion to his rise and fall as the promoter behind the scenes, his reaction to Vince McMahon’s national expansion, his role in the evolution of the Hulk Hogan babyface character, and more.

