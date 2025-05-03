News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/3 – WKH – News Update: Kelly Wells joins Wade to analyze and react to list of over a dozen WWE & NXT wrestler roster cuts this week (24 min.)

May 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells to analyze and react to a list of over a dozen WWE & NXT wrestler roster cuts this week including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Joe & Mark Cofee, Eddy Thorpe, Gigi Dolan, Cora Jade, and more.

