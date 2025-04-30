AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/30): Keller’s report on Omega & Speedball & Briscoe & Knight vs. Bucks & Okada & Ricochet, Fletcher vs. Hangman, plus MJF, Storm, Hurt Syndicate

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 30, 2025

NORTFOLK, VA. AT CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this week that 3,794 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,055. The arena has a capacity of 9,520 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The announcers introduced the show as pyro blasted.

(1) KENNY OMEGA & “SPEEBALL” MIKE BAILEY & KEVIN KNIGHT & MARK BRISCOE vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS & KAZUCHIKA OKADA & RICOCHET

Omega came out fourth for his team and received a “Kenny! Kenny!” chant. Okada came out last for his team. Omega and Okada went chest-to-chest and exchanged intense words before the bell, which rang 8 minutes into the show. They started against each other as fans chanted “Kenny!” again. Of course, Okada tagged out even before hooking up. Omega turned his back to also tag out and he was swarmed by all four heels. Omega tagged out to Speedball at 3:00. The faces attacked Ricochet. Briscoe and Speedball landed crane kicks on the Bucks as they cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

After landing Northern Lights Suplexes on Speedball and Knight, Matt had his back to Ricochet and his hair covered Ricochet’s bald head. Ricochet played with it and positioned it like a wig and the announcers commented on who he looked like with long hair. Omega tagged in at 13:00. Okada and Matt held Omega’s boot as Nick superkicked him. They cut to a partial double-box break at 15:00 with the heels in control. [c/pdb]

As Matt took it to Omega, he yelled, “Damn, I’m good!” Speedball rallied with kicks at 21:00. Okada took over and eyed Omega. Omega tagged in. They stared at each other as a “Kenny!” chant rang out. They swung away at each other. Excalibur talked about their history and said they picked up where they left off at Osaka 2018. Omega set up a One-Winged Angel, but shifted into a Snap Dragon. Omega played to the crowd and then went for a V-Trigger but Okada dropkicked him. The Bucks landed stereo superkicks to Omega. All eight entered the ring. Nick and Ricochet leaped off the top rope and dropkicked the backs of Briscoe and Omega as Okada and Matt delivered tombstones, and then they senton splashed onto Speedball and Knight.

Ricochet came back with a running flip dive to ringside. Briscoe gave a Jay Driller to Okada. Ricochet broke up the cover at 24:00. Knight dropkicked Ricochet off of Speedball’s shoulders and then Ricochet landed onto the Bucks at ringside. Omega then landed a running flip dive onto the crowd at ringside. He played to the cheering fans.

In the ring, Briscoe gave Okada a Death Valley Driver. He set up a top rope move, but Ricochet shoved him off the top rope. Okada then caught Briscoe with a Rainmaker for the win.

WINNERS: Ricochet & The Young Bucks & Okada in 26:00.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kenny Omega & Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet – All Star 8-Man Tag match

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Hangman” Adam Page – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

The Hurt Syndicate to speak

MJF to appear