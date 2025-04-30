VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Lucha Undergound hitting its stride in 2015 and some 2004 WWF Velocity featuring Rey, Noble, Rhyno, more (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by renowned lucha libre expert TheCubsFan as we get him (somewhat) out of his wheelhouse for the April edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. We don’t have Cubs talking about any shows that happened in Mexico, but we do have him talking about one of Mexican wrestling’s most interesting exports – Lucha Underground. Let us take you back to 2015 and season one of the trend-setting show which captured the imagination of wrestling fans the world over. Alan and Cubs examine all aspects of the show, which featured the crowning of their trios champions, the rise of Pentagon Jr., the making of one career, and the peaks of others. Then we rewind even further, to 2004, and an episode of cult WWE “C show” Velocity. The guys are treated to a fun episode featuring a super cruiserweight tag! So make yourself a cup of tea, get comfy, and check out what’s on the telly this month!

