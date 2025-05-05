News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-6-2015) Interview with Ray Rowe of ROH, now Erik of the War Raiders, plus that week’s big news analysis (114 min.)

May 5, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (5-6-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing Ray Rowe of ROH, now Erik of the War Raiders. They discussed his then-current ROH run, his near-death motorcycle accident, wrestling training, and more. Then PWTorch’s James Caldwell joined Pat in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow covering the big news stories of the week.

