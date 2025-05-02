WWE releases Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and several office and staff members

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has made several cuts from the WWE and NXT roster today.

According to a report by Fightful, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Cora Jade are among the names that have been released by WWE. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, Jakara Jackson, and Riley Osbourne were also listed in the report as being released by WWE and NXT.

Jade, Kai, and Baszler have since confirmed their releases on their X accounts.

A report by PWInsider on Thursday noted that several office cuts were made with the biggest named including Christine Lubrano. Lubrano worked for WWE for over four years as Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations. She oversaw the writing team alongside Bruce Pritchard during her time in WWE and they both reported directly to Paul Levesque.

It was reported by PWInsider that former WWE The Bump co-host Ryan Pappolla had also been released on Thursday.