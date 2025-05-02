VIP PODCAST 5/2 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-25-2007) – Scott Hall Torch Talk (conclusion): Blunt assessment of Jericho’s singing, plus thoughts on The Rock, Piper, Ross, Bret, Triple H, Nash, Vince, Bishop, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Torch Talk audio series with Scott Hall. This features parts 17, 18, and 19 published on April. 25, 2007, which matched up with the published transcript in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletters that month.

Throughout the interview, Hall marches through his entire career, discusses various controversies from drugs and drinking to run-ins with fellow wrestlers (including Goldberg) to what he says was the tipping point in the Monday Night War and how he was an integral part of it, and much more.

In this installment, Scott discusses his thoughts on these wrestlers:

Chris Jericho

Dennis Rodman

Big Show

Dallas Page

Lex Luger

David Flair

Chris Benoit

Marcus Bagwell

Raven

Rick Rude

Roddy Piper

Jim Ross

Bret Hart

Sean Waltman

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash

Vince McMahon

Eric Bischoff

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO