AEW Collision Ratings Report (4/26): Boost from NBA playoffs, minute by minute details of early boost and what happened from there, plus 10-week averages, prior year averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (4/26) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 707,000 viewers, compared to 353,000 the prior week and the 455,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 438,000.

(Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. Generally data from streaming is tallied as total viewers who watched any part of the show and cable ratings are the average viewership per minute, so streaming viewership data tends to be substantially higher than a comparable cable rating-style tally would indicate.)

The last two Collisions were at odd times. Two weeks ago, it aired on Thursday night and dropped about 100,000 viewers from the prior week. This past Saturday’s episode aired after NBA playoffs. The early minute viewership data greatly skewed the overall average in a way that isn’t particularly representative of viewers watching the show.

The first ten minutes drew as follows:

3.531 million

2.868 million

2.188 million

1.847 million

1.578 million

1.277 million

1.198 million

1.174 million

1.081 million

1.035 million

It dropped under 1 million at the 16 minute mark and never hit that level again.

The second hour’s first five minutes drew as follows:

680,000

699,000

680,000

694,000

706,000

The final five minutes drew as follows:

384,000

387,000

391,000

377,000

383,000

So excluding the first 15 minutes which benefited from an unusually high lead-in audience, the average audience was around to 590,000 the rest of the two hours, but with a more drastic decline than usual as the show progressed.

One year ago this week, it drew 621,000 viewers after following an NBA game also. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 462,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, compared to 0.08 and 0.12 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.23.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.21 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

FTR vs. Paragon

Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

Bandido vs. Dralistico – ROH World Championship match

Top Flight vs. CRU – Tornado Tag match

Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

A.R. Fox vs. Rush

Max Caster Open Challenge

Anna Jay will be in action

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…