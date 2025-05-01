TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/1): Hendry & The Hardys vs. Kazarian & The Nemeths

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 1, 2025

IRVINE, CA AT BREN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Joe Hendry came out to challenge Trick Williams. Trick appeared on the screen and said someone could get hurt later in the evening.

-Santino Marella set up a backstage meeting with Sami Callihan and Mance Warner with Steph De Lander. They talked about their match at Unbreakable, shook hands, and had a mutual respect for each other.

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. ISAIAH MOORE

Santana hit a few moves and picked up a quick pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mike Santana

Santana cut a promo after the match. He challenged Joe Hendry and said that he needed the World Title.

-Steve Maclin walked to the ring with his TNA International Title. He was attacked from behind by the Northern Armory. Eric Young beat Maclin with a chain. Maclin fought back but was overwhelmed. The Armory tied Maclin up in the ropes with the chain. Security broke it up. Eric walked off with the title belt. [c]

-Santino chastised the Northern Armory. Security held Maclin back. Santino made a match for next week.

-The ending of Sunday’s Ultimate X match was shown.

(2) MOOSE (c)(w/The System) vs. ZACHARY WENTZ (w/Trey Miguel) — TNA X Division Title match

Wentz hit a twisting dive early. [c]

Wentz continued on offense. Moose turned the tide with a powerbomb for a two count. Wentz got a near fall after a Code Red. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Wentz turned a spear into an X-Factor. Wentz hit the Spiral Tap for a two count. Alisha pulled Wentz’s leg to cause a distraction, leading to Moose hitting the spear for the pin. [c]

WINNER: Moose

-The TNA Injury Report included Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali, and Tasha Steelz.

-Gia Miller tried to ask Mustafa Ali how he felt, but he just walked past her. John Skyler talked instead and said sometimes to create something great, you have to destroy everything, and that’s what Ali is going to do.

-Cody Deaner came out to address the crowd on the last day of his contract. He told the crowd that his contract is set to expire tonight. He thanked Santino for allowing him to speak to the crowd. He said his contract was ending because he hasn’t been able to win in a year. He got the “What?” treatment. He talked about wanting to be a pro wrestler since he was a child and people laughed at him, but he still made it. He said he was a proud wrestler, husband, and father.

Cody thanked TNA for giving him a chance. Santino came out and said that he couldn’t renew the contract, but he could offer an extension. He said at Under Siege, if Cody could beat Eddie Edwards, he could go to the board of directors and make a case to renew his contact.

Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford (the former Alicia Fox) came out and interrupted. Stone said that Santino was officially under review and that TNA needs a leader, someone with a vision. He said that TNA needs Robert Stone. He said the higher-ups put him in charge to keep an eye on Santino. He vowed to report anything that Santino did wrong. He said that Victoria was the deputy director of authority and that she would also face Masha Slamovich in a title match. He vowed again to watch Santino closely. [c]

-Stone and Santino argued backstage. Tessa Blanchard charged in and said that Santino blew it and maybe they need a change. Tessa walked off with Stone and Crawford.

-Chris Van Vliet was shown at ringside.

(3) JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna) vs. MAGGIE LEE

After some back and forth action, Threat was able to get the clean pin. No sign of the Elegance Brand. [c]

WINNER: Jody Threat

-The Elegance Brand yelled at Maggie Lee. They told her that the best way to deal with a loss is a makeover. They walked off and chanted “Botox! Botox!”

-Gia Miller brought Indi Hartwell to the stage. Fans chanted “Indi!” Gia said they were excited to have her in TNA. Indi thanked the fans for supporting her career. She said she is THE Knockout. She vowed to shake things up.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Under Siege.

(4) LEON SLATER vs. KC NAVARRO (w/AJ Francis)

Slater connected with the Swanton 450 Splash for the win.

WINNER: Leon Slater

-Masha Slamovich backstage promo. She talked about Victoria Crawford and said she had been up to nothing the last few years except getting in Masha’s business. Masha vowed to beat her at Under Siege. [c]

(5) JOE HENDRY & MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN & NIC NEMETH & RYAN NEMETH

Hendry’s entrance video included the Hardys. Hendry and the Hardys quickly cleared the ring. [c]

Towards the end, Trick Williams attacked Hendry. Nic Nemeth used the distraction to get the Danger Zone on Jeff Hardy and get the pin.

WINNERS: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian

Trick dropped Hendry with the Trick Shot to end the show.