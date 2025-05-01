FREE PODCAST 5/1 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Otis vs. Ziggler headlines, Mandy vs. Carmella, Firefly Funhouse, Bryan vs. Corbin, live callers & mailbag (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (5-1-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Travis Bryant to discuss WWE Smackdown including Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler headlining, plus Mandy Rose vs. Carmella, Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin, Firefly Funhouse during a Braun Strowman segment, and more with live callers & mailbag. Co-host Bryant hadn’t watched Smackdown since last November and hadn’t seen a full empty-venue TV show yet, so he provides a fresh and different perspective.

