FREE PODCAST 5/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Triple H-Michaels-Vince segment, Velveteen Dream, AEW-NXT ratings, MITB, CGI fans, TNT tourney, MITB, more (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the 25th Anniversary segment on Triple H with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, Velveteen Dream controversy and future, the latest AEW-NXT ratings, AEW Double or Nothing line-up speculation, Money in the Bank developments and predictions, could CGI fans work on a wrestling show, the finals set up for the TNT Championship tournament, Money in the Bank developments and early predictions, and much more.

