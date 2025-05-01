VIP PODCAST 5/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Breakker’s name, Cena’s final seven matches, Lesnar or Heyman more valuable, is WWE more theater than sports now, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Will AAA become a feeder system for WWE?
- Is it too late to change Bron Breakker’s name?
- Why was Travis Scott involved in the main event if WWE didn’t want The Rock to be part of it?
- Will asking wrestlers to blade who came up through the WWE system feel absurd?
- If you’re going to have a face-heel dynamic in pro wrestling, why have people turn 10-15 times?
- Who was more important a signing for WWE circa 2012: Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman?
- Why do wrestlers do interviews online and how do they come about?
- What if Mark Callaway debuted under his real name without the Undertaker gimmick in WWE?
- If Cody refuses to turn heel at some point, should he be forced to?
- How can John Cena be referred to as the GOAT? Is it just propaganda or is that a serious designation at this point within WWE?
- Book out Cena’s final seven matches.
- What is Larry Zbyszko’s place in pro wrestling?
- Didn’t John Cena essentially destroy the veneer of Cody’s babyface image?
- Why will wrestlers in the future choose AEW over WWE if they grew up watching both?
- Are crowd reactions in WWE a sign of WWE becoming more theater than simulated combat sport?
- Why is it okay to be okay with cosmetic surgery but against use of steroids?
- Thoughts on Sabu’s retirement match
