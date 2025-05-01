VIP PODCAST 5/1 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Breakker’s name, Cena’s final seven matches, Lesnar or Heyman more valuable, is WWE more theater than sports now, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Will AAA become a feeder system for WWE?

Is it too late to change Bron Breakker’s name?

Why was Travis Scott involved in the main event if WWE didn’t want The Rock to be part of it?

Will asking wrestlers to blade who came up through the WWE system feel absurd?

If you’re going to have a face-heel dynamic in pro wrestling, why have people turn 10-15 times?

Who was more important a signing for WWE circa 2012: Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman?

Why do wrestlers do interviews online and how do they come about?

What if Mark Callaway debuted under his real name without the Undertaker gimmick in WWE?

If Cody refuses to turn heel at some point, should he be forced to?

How can John Cena be referred to as the GOAT? Is it just propaganda or is that a serious designation at this point within WWE?

Book out Cena’s final seven matches.

What is Larry Zbyszko’s place in pro wrestling?

Didn’t John Cena essentially destroy the veneer of Cody’s babyface image?

Why will wrestlers in the future choose AEW over WWE if they grew up watching both?

Are crowd reactions in WWE a sign of WWE becoming more theater than simulated combat sport?

Why is it okay to be okay with cosmetic surgery but against use of steroids?

Thoughts on Sabu’s retirement match

