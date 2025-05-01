News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of latest TV shows, Joe Hendry post-WrestleMania, is AEW trending up and WWE down, Saraya book review, Stardom (123 min.)

May 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS…

  • A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • Thoughts on whether the last month or two has been a low point in Paul Levesque’s booking run and if there’s reason for concern
  • A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
  • Thoughts on the state of AEW and if there are signs of improvement in the product that can be converted to increases in business
  • A review of NXT including commentary on how Joe Hendry is reacting to his WrestleMania match
  • A review of TNA Rebellion
  • Reaction to Stardom departure Mayu Iwatani and Tekno
  • A review of UFC and a preview of this weekend’s recommended free show
  • A review of Saraya’s new autobiography

