VIP PODCAST 5/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of latest TV shows, Joe Hendry post-WrestleMania, is AEW trending up and WWE down, Saraya book review, Stardom (123 min.)

A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

Thoughts on whether the last month or two has been a low point in Paul Levesque’s booking run and if there’s reason for concern

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite

Thoughts on the state of AEW and if there are signs of improvement in the product that can be converted to increases in business

A review of NXT including commentary on how Joe Hendry is reacting to his WrestleMania match

A review of TNA Rebellion

Reaction to Stardom departure Mayu Iwatani and Tekno

A review of UFC and a preview of this weekend’s recommended free show

A review of Saraya’s new autobiography

