WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/25): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Smackdown After Mania including Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Machine Guns, Vega vs. Green, Cena’s return

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 25, 2025

FORT WORTH, TEXAS AT DICKIES ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 10,824 were distributed heading into the show. The arena was set up for 10,909. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to the sold-out Dickies Arena. The WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits arrived at the arena, with Montez Ford wearing a cowboy hat. They also showed their opponents The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY, including a clean-shaven Tommaso Ciampa, arriving as they all prepare for tonight’s triple threat TLC match for the tag titles. The new United States Champion Jacob Fatu arrived alongside an elated Solo Sikoa. Lastly, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown, fresh off her successful WrestleMania title defense against Charlotte Flair.

– A video was shown that highlighted many of the events that occurred during WrestleMania week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I look forward to never hearing that “FE!N” song again. My sincerest apologies to Travis Scott)

– The new WWE Undisputed Champion made his entrance to a chorus of “John Cena sucks”. Tessitore reminded that Cena is now a 17-time world champion as Cena walked down to the ring with his new non-descript black & white entrance video. Cena summoned ring announcer Mark Nash into the ring and forced him to read a prepared introduction, just like he did on RAW this week. Cena stood in front of Nash as he made the tailored introduction, holding the championship belt high.

Cena had a look on his face like he ate something sour. Before he could speak, Randy Orton’s music played. Orton slowly walked to the ring as Wade Barrett mentioned the RKO that Orton delivered to Cena on RAW. Orton took his time as the crowd proved that they knew the words to Orton’s theme song. Orton told Cena that they have known each other for 25 years now, and that up until the last few weeks Cena hadn’t changed. Orton said he thought about all the kids that looked up to Cena. He said that there is no way that all the Make-a-Wishes that Cena granted didn’t mean anything to him. He told Cena it was time he had his own kids because it would make him a better human being.

Cena: “How dare you parent shame me in front of the whole world?” Cena congratulated Orton for having kids. He then said that the reason he doesn’t have kids is that for the last 25 years he’s been raising everyone else’s children (meaning the fans). Cena then told a young kid in the front row that his dad was a loser. The kid flipped him off. Cena told the kid to “never bring a knife to a gun fight.” Orton reminded Cena that the reason he succeeded in WWE and in Hollywood is because of the WWE Universe. Cena said he used to believe that, but now he knows that he never needed them, pointing out that in the same breath fans will chant “Let’s Go Cena, Cena Sucks.” Cena called all the fans hypocrites because once they get tired of Cena they will just cheer for someone else, but Cena is labeled an outcast if he decides to go do something else.

Orton stated that wrestling has given his family everything they have. Orton told Cena that he won’t let Cena ruin wrestling. Cena interrupted and told Orton to shut his mouth. He reminded Orton that while Cena has 17 world championships now, Orton only has 14. He also called Orton a “babbling moron” and claimed that when Cena retires with the title then Orton will have to start over at one. Cena finished by saying that when he leaves he will make sure that three generations of Ortons are erased.

Orton demanded that Cena put the title on the line right now. Cena said no. Cena said that match should happen at Backlash since it’s in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis. Cena said that Orton should spend his time with family getting ready because when Orton fails to defeat Cena, then he will have no excuses. Cena threw the title belt at Orton and then sucker punched him! Cena stomped on Orton and prepared to hit him with the belt. Cena missed and countered by hitting Cena with an RKO! Orton tore off his shirt, picked up the title, and posed on the turnbuckle with it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was obvious that the match was coming between Orton and Cena, and now it’s all but official. Cena continues to make the fans his primary enemy, which is more interesting now that he’s the champion that’s threatening to retire with the title. I like the added touch that he wants to erase the Orton legacy too)

– A vignette highlighting Fraxiom was shown. Los Garza made their entrance with Santos Escobar. Tessitore announced that Los Garza will take on Fraxiom next. [c]

A graphic was shown making the WWE Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Randy Orton official. This will be Cena’s first title defense.

(1) FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. LOS GARZA (Angel & Berto) w/Santos Escobar

Fraxiom made their entrance for their main roster debut match as full-time members of the Smackdown roster. Tessitore mentioned that Axiom the best-of-the-best in NXT for a long time. Axiom hit a standing hurricanrana on Berto to start things off. Frazer tagged in and ran the ropes a couple times before nailing Berto with a kick while he was trapped in an abdominal stretch from Axiom. Frazer and Axiom launched themselves up and over the ropes onto Los Garza. Axiom rolled Berto back into the ring and covered for a one-count. Angel pulled down the ropes and Axiom went flying over the ropes to the floor as they went to a picture in picture break [c]

Back from the break, Axiom made a hot tag to Frazer. Frazer showcased his impressive speed and nailed a senton on Berto for a nearfall. Barrett mentioned that Fraxiom move so fast it’s difficult to keep up with them. Berto made a blind tag. Garza surprised Frazer with a kick to the jaw leading to a two-count. Los Garza double-teamed Frazer by throwing him from the top rope to the mat. Berto followed up with a pretty moonsault for another nearfall. Axiom made the save for his partner. The crowd was into the match.

Axiom and Angel traded blows in the middle of the ring. Angel got the best of Axiom with a big headbutt. They climbed to the top rope. Axiom nailed a Spanish fly, followed by a Phoenix splash from Frazer for the pinfall victory

WINNERS: Axiom via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A strong debut from Fraxiom. The Smackdown tag team roster is heating up. I’m excited about the possibilities if WWE chooses to make the tag division a primary focus.)

– DIY were shown getting ready for their match. Tiffany Stratton was up next. [c]

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton entered the arena as the announcers said that her title defense against Charlotte Flair was personal. Stratton said that in front of 60,000 people at WrestleMania it was “Tiffy Time” and that she walked out still the WWE Women’s Champion. Stratton said that there is only one Tiffany Stratton. Jade Cargill came out on stage and told Stratton that while her title defense against Flair was impressive, it just grew the target on her back. Cargill said that she came to WWE to be a champion and that Stratton should face her. Stratton called for a ref to have an impromptu match right now. [c]

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. JADE CARGILL

The match was made official during the break. The bell rang just prior to the start of hour two. Cargill showed her strength, dominating early and posing for the crowd. Cargill with a nice leap frog and arm drag on Stratton. Stratton gained control momentarily with a running hip attack. But Cargill regained multiple spinebusters, with each leading to nearfall. Stratton hit a spinebuster of her own for a two count. Stratton hit her gymnastics flips into the corner two separate times, leading to another two count. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Stratton still had the advantage after the commercial break, hitting a rolling senton. Stratton attempted her Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but she slipped on the rope. She tried again, but Cargill moved so Stratton rolled through it. Stratton went for a maneuver, but Cargill reversed into a powerbomb for a very nearfall. There was a “This is Awesome” chant from the fans.

Stratton tried to hit her “flips into the corner” again, but Cargill caught her this time. Stratton reversed out of it and hit a dropkick on a fallen Cargill for another two count. Stratton climbed to the top rope, but Cargill met her up there and hit a big superplex. Cargill was unable to cover. Stratton rolled to the apron. Naomi ran into the ring and attacked Cargill, causing the referee to ring the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 10:00.

After the match, Naomi threw Cargill into the ringpost and then stood in the ring cackling. Suddenly, Nia Jax showed up and attacked Stratton from behind. Jax hit a legdrop on a Stratton in the middle of the ring. Jax dragged Stratton to the ropes and hit the Annihilator on a prone Stratton.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was a little sloppy. It seemed like Cargill was off on a few moves like a drop-toe-hold and arm drag. But it was also a fresh matchup and it furthered the feud between Cargill and Naomi. Welcome back Nia Jax. I wonder if at some point they will have real-life “relatives” Naomi and Jax team-up?)

– The Motor City Machine Guns were shown stretching out backstage. Tessitore said that the new United States Champion Jacob Fatu was up next. [c]

– Jacob Fatu made his entrance with the United States title around his neck. Solo Sikoa accompanied him as usual. Once he entered the ring, Solo told the crowd to show some respect for the new United States Champion. The crowd chanted for Fatu. Solo said that no one wanted Fatu to be in the WWE except for Solo. Solo claimed that he was the reason that Fatu is the champion, since Solo brought him here. Fatu grabbed the microphone away from Solo.

The crowd chanted for Fatu again. Fatu told Solo not to get it twisted. He said he told Solo that he would win the U.S. title with or without Solo. Fatu called himself America’s Most Wanted and a menace to society. L.A. Knight’s music played and he came out on stage holding a microphone. Knight said he guaranteed that Fatu would eat a BFT at WrestleMania and he did. He gave credit for Fatu for recovering and ultimately defeating Knight. Knight said he wanted his rematch right now. Drew McIntyre’s music played.

McIntyre came out to cheers. McIntyre talked about how he continually gets screwed out of title matches, but then he won a violent street fight against Damian Priest at WrestleMania. McIntyre looked into the camera and thanked Priest for allowing McIntyre to embarrass him in front of his entire family. McIntyre revealed that his plan had been to challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship next, but Randy Orton beat him to it. So now, McIntyre wants to fight the baddest champion in the yard, Jacob Fatu. L.A. Knight asked for someone to wake him up when McIntyre is finished. McIntyre responded by saying that while Knight is always full of jokes, the biggest joke was Knight’s last U.S. title run. Knight said he’d say the same thing about McIntyre’s last title reign, but he couldn’t remember it. McIntyre got in Knight’s face.

Smackdown General Manager interrupted and made a match between Knight and McIntyre for later tonight. The winner would be the number one contender for Fatu’s United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sign me up for Fatu vs. McIntyre. I mentioned the fresh matchup between Cargill and Stratton earlier. This one is too. It’s something that wrestling fans can usually look forward to post-Wrestlemania. Fatu should not lose the title anytime soon though, in my opinion.)

– Byron Saxton caught up Zelina Vega in the back. Vega said that she is speechless tonight because she wants to win so badly tonight. She said she won’t go home until she has the United States Championship around her waist. [c]

(3) CHELSEA GREEN vs. ZELINA VEGA – United States Championship match

The challenger, Vega, made her entrance first. United States Champion Chelsea Green came out next, with her Secret Hervice in tow. Barrett: “In Chelsea, we trust.”

As soon as the bell rang, Green charged at Vega, but Vega dodged. Vega hit a faceplant on Green for a two count a mere 30 seconds into the match. Green nailed a dropkick on Vega while she was on the apron, knocking Vega to ringside. Piper Niven was waiting and dropped an elbow on Vega while Green distracted the referee. [c]

After the break, Tessitore mentioned that the last two times that Vega defeated Green, that the Secret Hervice were not at ringside. He pointed out that tonight they already played a role in the match. Vega hit a super release German Suplex from the middle rope on Green. She was unable to make a cover. Tessitore said that Vega is 0-5 in singles championship matches. Vega with a running knee into the corner. Vega gets a nearfall with a Meteora from the second rope.

Alba Fyre jumped up on the apron, but Vega knocked her off. Green tried to capitalize on the distraction, but Vega escaped and called for a 619. Niven tripped her up. The referee noticed and evicted the Secret Hervice from ringside. As Vega waved goodbye, Green again tried to take advantage of the distraction. However, Vega countered and hit a Code Red for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Zelina Vega via pinfall in 8:00. Zelina Vega wins the United States Championship

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Congratulations to Vega for winning her first singles championship. It’s always nice to see someone be rewarded for their hard work. Not sure where Green will go from here.)

– A recap was shown of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal from last week, which was won by Carmelo Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz were standing in front of the Andre Trophy. The Miz claimed that Hayes will go down in history as the greatest Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner. Miz gave Hayes a giant gold necklace with Andres’s head on it. Hayes said that in the true spirit of Andre the Giant, when he wears this necklace he will be the “10th Wonder of the World.” The Miz said he was inspired to go get something off his chest. The Miz left. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was great. The necklace looks gloriously ridiculous as it should. It’s only a matter of time before Hayes and The Miz are babyfaces now. Now it’s time for a history lesson. Andre was the 8th Wonder of the World. Chyna was the 9th. And now Carmelo is the 10th. But who are the first seven? I obviously already know. But I want to see if YOU know. I’ll wait.)

When they came back from the break, The Miz was in the ring. He complained about not having a match at Wrestlemania this year. He reminded the crowd that he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania, which was something Cody Rhodes wasn’t able to do last Sunday. Miz said he was tired of so many people getting opportunities that couldn’t lace his boots. The lights went out.

Some ominous music played and Aleister Black made his return to WWE. This was advertised in the weeks leading to tonight, but they hadn’t mentioned it on this show. Barrett wondered what Miz had awakened. The crowd chanted “welcome back.” Black laid out Miz with a Black Mass kick.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back to WWE Aleister Black. His return was teased over the last few weeks, but nothing had been mentioned tonight. I’m curious to see what he has to offer. If you had “Aleister Black returns to lead the Judgment Day” on your bingo card you can probably scratch that off. You also clearly have a bingo card with a lot of room in each space!)

– The Street Profits were shown getting ready for their TLC match title defense. Tessitore announced that hour three will be commercial-free. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

– Saxton interviewed Bianca Belair backstage. Belair was wearing a splint on her hand. She confirmed that she broke a couple fingers at WrestleMania. Belair was still made about Rhea Ripley finding a way to be in the triple threat match at WrestleMania. Tessitore said that the match was a 5-star classic.

– A replay was shown of Naomi and Nia Jax interfering in the Cargill vs. Stratton match earlier tonight.

– Nia Jax confronted Naomi in the back and told her to stay out of her way when it pertains to Stratton and the title. Naomi: “As long as you proceed with caution.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I guess that answers my question about whether they may team up Naomi and Jax. Or does it? All I really know is that Naomi is acting like she’s insane and it’s very effective.)

– L.A. Knight made his entrance for the next match as they went to a split-screen [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Exactly five minutes after Tessitore said the third hour would be commercial-free…they went to a commercial. I guess now we all know that picture-in-picture commercials don’t count as commercials. Don’t tell the advertisers.)

(4) L.A. KNIGHT vs. DREW MCINTYRE – #1 Contender match for the United States Championship

McIntyre and Knight sized each other up. They locked up and Mcintyre used his power throw Knight to the mat. Knight outsmarted McIntyre and smacked on the head (ala Razor Ramon). McIntyre knocked Knight down with a shoulder block. Knight recovered and hit a back elbow. The men exchanged chops. Knight tossed McIntyre to the floor, but McIntyre pulled Knight out with him. When Knight tried to get back in the ring, McIntyre knocked him off the apron, sending Knight careening into the barricade. McIntyre hit Knight with a brainbuster as soon as Knight re-entered the ring. He covered but only got a two count.

McIntyre hit another high impact shot to Knight’s ribs and got another two count. Knight tried to fight back with some chops, but McIntyre was too strong for him. McIntyre was in complete control. McIntyre attempted a suplex. Knight tried to reverse it, but McIntyre slugged him down to the mat. Knight finally was able to hit a suplex on McIntyre. Tessitore announced that tonight was a sellout crowd of 11,644 in Fort Worth.

Knight made a comeback, laying some fists in and hitting a Russian Leg Sweep on McIntyre. He then hit a jumping neckbreaker for a nearfall. Barrett said that the crowd was starting to believe that Knight could win. McIntyre hit the Glasgow Kiss and tried to follow up with a Future Shock DDT. However, Knight reversed it into a pinfall attempt for a two count. Knight hit his jumping flying elbow for another nearfall. Knight went for the BFT, but McIntyre escaped to the outside. Knight with a sliding kick through the second rope onto McIntyre on the floor.

Knight slammed McIntyre’s head into the announcers’ table several times. Solo Sikoa showed up and hit Knight with a Samoan Spike on the outside. Solo rolled him back into the ring. McIntyre looked upset about it at first but then went to the corner and called for the Claymore Kick. However, Damian Priest appeared and pulled McIntyre under the bottom rope to ringside. The bell immediately rang. Priest chokeslammed McIntyre through the announcers’ table! The crowd erupted for that.

Knight confronted Priest at ringside for potentially costing him the chance to be number one contender. Suddenly, Jacob Fatu launched himself from the ring through the middle ropes and wiped them both out. Fatu rolled Knight and Priest back into the ring. Fatu hit a jumping moonsault on Knight. Then he hit another one on Priest. The crowd was chanting “Fatu, Fatu, Fatu.” Fatu stood tall over all the carnage

WINNER: Drew McIntyre via disqualification in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a LOT of action. I imagine there will be another number one contender’s match next week. The crowd is firmly behind Fatu. Side note- somehow McIntyre won this match by disqualification, yet the earlier match between Naomi and Cargill was a no contest. Has anyone seen rhyme? How about reason? Ahh yeah, they’re not here tonight.)

– The announcers stood over the carnage at ringside. Barrett: “What a bloody mess, Joe Tess.” Crew members began setting up the ring for the upcoming TLC match.

– A recap from RAW aired. It showed everything that evolved with the new Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker alliance.

– John Cena bumped into R-Truth walking backstage at the arena. Truth said he was glad Cena won the title and that he’d be there for him anytime. Cena just walked away. Jimmy Uso showed up. Truth told Jimmy that one day when he grows up he’s going to be just like Cena.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There is a major opportunity for Cena to beat down R-Truth one day soon. If/when it happens it will garner a lot of heat with the fans. I trust that WWE creative will take advantage.)

– It was announced that next week on Smackdown it will be The Miz vs. Aleister Black.

– It was time for the main event. Mark Nash announced that the next match was a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Motor City Machine Guns were out first. DIY came out next. The Tag Team Champions The Street Profits traditionally came out last.

(5) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) – WWE Tag Team Title TLC match

Barrett pointed out that these teams were all mad that they weren’t on the WrestleMania card. Now they wanted to show what “they” could have had. All six men started in the ring by looking up at the titles hanging from the rafters. DIY tried to grab a ladder and slide it into the ring, but the Machine Guns bicycle kicked it back into their faces. The Machine Guns performed some criss-cross running attacks on all four men. Then they hit their signature “facial” on Ciampa. Sabin tried to dive onto DIY on the floor, but Gargano met him with a chair in the face instead. Dawkins hit a Pounce on Gargano at ringside, then picked him up and swung him into the ringpost.

Dawkins was along in the ring and began climbing the ladder. Sabin jumped on his back while Dawkins was climbing. Shelley into the ring and hit a dragon screw leg whip on Dawkins, knocking him from the ladder. The Guns teamed up and knocked the ladder down onto Ford. Dawkins back in the ring and hit his 360 Stinger Splash onto each Gun in a corner. The Guns recovered and got Dawkins into a Tree of Woe in the corner. Then, Shelley held a chair down by Dawkins’ face as Sabin hit a running dropkick into it. Sabin hit another missile dropkick from the top rope into Ford’s forehead.

DIY and The Guns were fighting on the outside until Ford hit his somersault flip from the inside over the turnbuckle, laying out everyone. Ford climbed a ladder and got his hands on the belts. But Ciampa met him at the top and stopped him from grabbing the titles. Gargano set up another ladder and climbed. Gargano grabbed Ford and hit him with a twisting flatliner off the ladders! Ciampa had his hands on the belts and it looked like he might win it. But Dawkins was able to pull him off the ladder.

Dawkins and Gargano each tried to climb a ladder. But Dawkins hit a Big Ending on Gargano off the middle of the ladders! Ciampa and Sabin tried opposite rungs of the same ladder, but Dawkins knocked it over. Ciampa nailed Sabin with a chair. Gargano swung a chair at Shelley’s head was already stuck in another chair. DIY repeatedly hit Dawkins with a chair and attempted to suplex Dawkins onto the “pointy-tops” of open chair. Dawkins reversed it and Gargano landed on it instead! It was 11 minutes into the match at this point.

The Street Profits paid homage to the Dudley Boyz and went to “get the tables.” Ford launched himself over the tope rope and hit a somersault blockbuster and laid out everyone! Ford beat up Gargano with a prosthetic leg that a fan gave him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Mad Dog Vachon anyone?)

Sabin laid out Dawkins onto a table at ringside. On the other side of the ring, Cimapa rammed Ford’s head into a ladder that was propped up between the apron and barricade. Sabin splashed Dawkins from the top rope through the table! Ford hit another somersault flip from the inside to the outside, this time onto Ciampa through a table!

Gargano met Ford in the ring, but Ford got the better of the exchange. Ciampa tried to grab Ford’s foot, but Ford superkicked Ciampa. Ciampa recovered with a superkick of his own and then hit a White Noise on Ford through the propped up ladder on the outside! Gargano was back up and tried to climb the ladder to the titles. But The Guns stopped him. Gargano attempted a slingshot DDT on Sabin, but Sabin countered. Shelley springboarded over the top rope and Sabin hit a neckbreaker as The Guns nailed “Skull and Bones” on Gargano through a table on the outside! The crowd chanted “this is awesome.” The match was at the 18 minute mark.

Ciampa climbed up and grabbed the belts, but was unable to unhook them before The Guns grabbed the ladder out from under him. Ciampa was hanging by the belts. The Guns hit him with chairs and set up a table under him. Dawkins was at the top of another ladder in the corner. He leaped off and speared Ciampa through the table below! Sabin looked on in disbelief as Tessitore shouted “it’s too good!”

The Guns were the only ones left standing. They set up a ladder in the middle of the ring. Sabin tried to stand guard as Shelley climbed, but Gargano took out Sabin with a chair and then threw it at Shelley’s head. Gargano began a slow climb but was met on the other side of the ladder by Sabin. They traded blows atop the ladder. Sabin knocked Gargano to the floor. It looked like Sabin was going to grab the titles, but Ford springboarded from the top rope to the ladder and disrupted it! Ford punched Sabin off but Gargano pulled Ford into the middle of the ladder. Ford was stuck in the standing ladder. Gargano kicked him in the back of the head and climbed over him. Gargano looked like he was going to grab the belts, but Sabin was back again to meet him. Suddenly, Ford was up and all three men were gathered at the top of the ladder trying to knock each other off. Ford managed to knock Sabin and Gargano off the ladder and left alone. The crowd cheered that. Ford grabbed the titles and won the match.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 23:00, retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was an incredible match. Tessitore said that it was the first TLC match for the tag title in nearly five years, but that it may take 50 until we seen anything like it again. I don’t think he overstated that. All six men put everything on the line. If you weren’t able to watch this match, then I highly recommend you go back and watch it. You won’t be disappointed.)

– The Street Profits celebrated their successful title defense as they showed several replays of the many highlights from the match. The Profits continued to celebrate out in the crowd as the losing teams looked pained and distraught amid the carnage. Dawkins and Ford held up the belts for the camera as they went off the air.