First There is a World of Wrestling Champion to be crowned at Wrestle Carnival event in England

The first There is a World of Wrestling Champion will be crowned at the Wrestle Carnival Foley Invitational Tournament event on April 27 in the Coventry, England.

Author and artist Matt Charlton designed and commisioned based on his book There is a World of Wrestling Going On which chronicled one wrestling match per day from 2024. The first champion will be determined in a There is a World of Wrestling Championship Invitational Rumble match.

Also announced for the card are the first round matches for the Foley Invitational Tournament. The first round matches are Man Like Deriess vs. M.J. Grayson, Blake vs. Adam Bolt, Adam Maxted vs. Simon Miller, and Bullit vs. Hazz Hype.