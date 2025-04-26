VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #858 (April 23, 2005): Inside word on WWE Draft lottery, Kevin Nash Torch Talk Pt. 3 on lying to get out of his WCW deal, Mitchell’s review of Dusty Rhodes’s book

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #858 cover-dated April 23, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story with the latest inside word on the draft lottery with the exact slated date, most likely big name jumps, rationale behind various strategies of timing and moves, and more… The Top Five Stories of the Week including details on the OVW call-ups to the main WWE roster… Bruce Mitchell’s feature-length column reviews Dusty Rhodes’s autobiography, cutting through the b.s. of his book and his career… Pat McNeill compares the careers of Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, plus analysis of the post-WrestleMania PPV strategy by WWE… Part three of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” where he talks about Shawn Michaels recruiting him to the WWF and how he lied to get out of his WCW contract at the time, details of his first meeting with Vince McMahon, and some final WCW-first-stint memories and stories… End Notes with Wade Keller looks at the OVW call-ups, the cruiserweight division, Shawn Michaels’s potential as a heel, and more… WWE Newswire details the behind the scenes approach to John Cena and Batista, more surprising details on the Edge-Lita-Hardy situation including backstage reaction, where everyone stands right now in relation to each other, and other elements, along with details on Chris Jericho’s status and WWE management’s attitude toward him, and much more… Details on the Memphis Wrestling event on Saturday featuring Jerry Lawler and his current girlfriend against his ex… Plus: Torch Backtracks, ROH Live Event Report, The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Smackdown, The Big Story on TNA Impact, and more…

