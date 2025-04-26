FREE PODCAST 4/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Cadet: Cena-Orton parent-shaming segment, TLC, Aleister Black’s return, Tiffany-Jade, Fatu’s popularity (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to analyze the first Smackdown after WrestleMania including John Cena celebrating his win and then accusing Randy Orton of “parent-shaming” him before going off on “brats” who looked up to him over the years. They also discuss the rising popularity of Jacob Fatu and what WWE should do about it, the Tiffany Stratton-Jade Cargill match with a non-finish, the return of Aleister Black and where he fits into the roster, the wild TLC main event, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett’s excellent announcing, The Rock stepping in it every time he tries to spin things publicly, and more.

