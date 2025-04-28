Naomi says she wants to have kids and is struggling with choosing between her career and expanding her family with husband Jimmy Uso

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Naomi says she is struggling with choosing between continuing her career at this time and taking a break to expand her family and have a baby with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

“There’s no time,” she said on the Nikki & Brie Garcia show on SiriusXM regarding making the choice to take time off to try to get pregnant and have a baby. “I got to figure this out, like, yesterday. … I’m like, you know, asking myself, struggling with that question, but I’m definitely leaning towards it, but I also have, like, I’ve had health issues. I only have one ovary, so even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can’t. I have to.”

She said Jimmy has been in favor of having a baby for a while. “He’s been talking about it for a long time.

She said it’s a difficult choice to pause her WWE career to pursue expanding her family. “We have a lot to figure out, so I definitely. … I have to step away and, you know, take care of my health, take care of myself. And if we’re going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon, so with that on my mind, too, and on my plate, I think that makes, you know, my time left here even more special and valuable to me and that’s why I’m like, just so passionate about what I’m doing, because I really think this might be it.”

She has step kids who are 16 and 18 years old. “Jaiden is in college. Jayla’s next,” she said. “So we’re also like, ‘Do we do it? Do we start all over?’ or you know, do we just ride this thing out how it is, which is great too, so I never thought I’d be here struggling with this decision. I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot, but now I’m like, oh my gosh. Your girl is getting up there. You know? I’m 37.”

