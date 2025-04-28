Joe Hendry touts TNA’s environment as collaborative and beneficial for wrestlers who are hungry to grow and succeed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Joe Hendry touted TNA’s environment as a great place to give and receive advice, and cited several examples.

“It is a family,” he said in response to a question from PWTorch’s Brian Zillem at a media Q&A a few days ago. “People can go to anyone at any time for advice.

“(I’ll) give you an example. It was Eric Young that helped me develop a move set that people could get more involved with (and) get me more over in matches. I worked a lot with Ace Steel. Sammy Callahan came up with the Stomp Clap that I do in the matches. Moose taught me how to have pay-per-view matches. Eddie Edwards taught me how to get myself over at the start of matches. It’s like we have such a supportive locker room environment that there’s someone to go to for anything really. And that’s what I’m super proud of with TNA wrestling, and there’s an expert for everything where we are.”

He said that even extends to out-of-ring insights, including commentary. “If I need to know something about how to conduct myself better on commentary, I’m gonna go to Tom (Hanniffan),” he said. “I would like to think if somebody had questions about how to get themself over or how to create a buzz on social media there or how to, they’re gonna come to me. There’s so many people who are willing to give time to people who want to learn.”

He also touted management as fostering that environment. “Right now I think we’ve got a great system,” he said. “But yeah, I think that, our leadership that we have at TNA wrestling right now is phenomenal. I think management are doing a phenomenal job and they’ve got a ton of great ideas as well about how to in, about how to further the industry … not even just from a wrestling perspective, but from a sports perspective. I’m really excited. It’s been exciting to see that sort of sports influence come in with new management as well. So I think we’re in a great spot. I think the industry is in a great spot and, yeah, it’s a great time to be in the industry and a great time to be a fan.

He said an up-and-comer like Leon Slater really benefits from this. “Leon is actually an interesting example because if anybody that knows Leon, they say, wow, what an unbelievable talent at 20 years old, but also unbelievably mature as well,” he said. “That’s somebody who has their head on their shoulders and who is wise well beyond his years. I’m not worried about Leon. I know Leon is gonna be hugely successful and he is gonna do everything the right way because he has a ton of people in the locker room, myself included, looking out for him at all times. And that’s what we have at TNA wrestling.”

NOTE: Joe Hendry defended the TNA World Championship on April 27 live on PPV at Rebellion from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian. The replay of last night’s Rebellion PPV is available. Check out TNAwrestling.com for details.

You can watch the full episode of the Press Pass Podcast featuring Joe Hendry on the TNA YouTube channel.