AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/23): Amin’s alt-perspective report & analysis of MJF’s latest attempt to get into Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet vs. Briscoe, Bucks back dazzling in the ring, Master P, FTR & Stokely

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 23, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA. AT LAKEFRONT ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Ian Riccaboni

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,106 tickets had been distributed as of earlier this week; the arena is set up for 2,646. The arena has a capacity of 8,933 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring as he welcomed the crowd to AEW Dynamite. He called out Master P to the ring who received a nice reaction. Master P welcomed the crowd to all in AEW Dynamite that’s what he said. He called out the AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata to the ring. Joe did Master P catchphrases. Master P then did his catchphrases. Joe said it’s good to be in the building and wanted to celebrate. He thanked Master P for everything he does for the city. He gave a shoutout to what Master P is doing for the city of New Orleans. Master P said it’s all about the students and loved the city. Joe said he loved New Orleans.

Death Riders music played. Marina Shafir appeared from the crowd. The crowd loudly booed as Death Riders attacked Joe, Hobbs and Shibata from behind. Moxley and his buddies were inside the ring with Master P. Joe appeared from behind placing Moxley in a Coquina Clutch. Master P told Joe to put Moxley to sleep. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada ran down making the save for Moxley. Shafir pulled Moxley outside the ring away from The Young Bucks.

The crowd cheered as “Swerve” Strickland music played. Swerve made his way from the crowd. The Elite made their way back up the entrance ramp. The crowd cheered as Kenny Omega’s music played. Omega carried a chair in hand. Okada, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson left through the crowd. Prince Nana led the crowd in “Swerve’ House” chants. Joe said it was nice to see Swerve again. He brought up Moxley calling him out. Joe said he will be taking back his AEW Championship.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I wasn’t really a WCW Nitro fan and didn’t see much of Master P and The No Limit Soldiers. This was a nice moment to get the crowd excited having Master P make a special appearance. The segment itself worked building towards a Joe vs. Moxley match for the AEW World Title. They’ve also planted the seeds for an Anarchy in the Match for Double or Nothing between both sides.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with The Patriarchy. She congratulated Nick Wayne for being the youngest ROH Television Champion. Christian Cage said the congratulations should go to win. He yanked the ROH TV Title away from Nick and placed it on his shoulder. He said he was the one who got Nick the opportunity for the title. He told Nick to step up. He said they are all proud of Nick and all celebrated. He said himself and Mother Wayne celebrated Nick’s win extensively. The crowd reacted big in the background. He told Nick what happens when he listens. Nick told Christian you win championships when they stick to the plan. He tried to take the title back. Christian held it back but then placed it on Nick’s shoulders. He said he loves his family before leaving.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I actually liked this because Nick got the chance to stand up for himself and didn’t back down. Its little stuff like that shows the fans watching that the company thinks Nick could be a future star. Christian was great at first playing an unlikable heel. Christian said he loves his family before leaving was interesting. Cope and Christian are like family to each other. A reunion with Cope is in the works.)

(1) RICOCHET vs. MARK BRISCOE

Briscoe started quickly rocking Ricochet with strikes. Briscoe connected with a running boot sending Ricochet outside the ring. Ricochet responded by nailing Briscoe with a pump kick. Ricochet charged into a double boot from Briscoe. Briscoe ran off the ring apron hitting a flying elbow for a two count. Briscoe went for a charge but Ricochet pulled the referee in the way. Ricochet took control pulling Briscoe into the ropes. Ricochet delivered a baseball slide sending Briscoe into the barricade. [c]

Ricochet had control over Briscoe returning from break. Briscoe caught Ricochet flying off the ropes with an atomic drop. Briscoe made a comeback whacking Ricochet’s bald head. Briscoe delivered a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ricochet applied a jackknife cover for a two count. Ricochet connected with a Northern Lights Suplex. Ricochet maintained control hitting a suplex for a two count. Briscoe caught Ricochet flying off the ropes with an Exploder Suplex for a two count. Briscoe connected with a rolling Death Valley Driver. Briscoe went for Froggy Bow but Ricochet moved. Ricochet caught Briscoe on the ropes. Ricochet delivered a springboard 450 Splash for a two count. Briscoe stopped Ricochet on the ropes. Briscoe hit a flying cannonball to the floor. Briscoe rocked Ricochet with a running lariat for a two count. Ricochet applied a leverage pin for a two count. Briscoe reversed into a rollup for the flash win.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 14:21

—Briscoe celebrated his win. Ricochet attacked Briscoe with a chair after the match. Ricochet grabbed his gold scissors. Kevin Knight ran out to make the save. Knight grabbed the scissors. Ricochet ran to the back. Knight and Briscoe hugged inside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good action packed opening match between Briscoe and Ricochet. I never thought Ricochet would ever be placed in the top program when he came into AEW. I’m fine with Ricochet taking pins every now and then. Good to see Briscoe get the win. The post-match angle was also good with Knight making the save for Briscoe to get the crowd more behind him. This was good.)

—Rock ’N Roll Express were shown applauding in the crowd. [c]

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring about to call out FTR. Stokely Hathaway returned to TV saying there was a change of plans. He called Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler living legends and brought up their championship wins. He introduced FTR who came out. Schiavone reluctantly shook Harwood and Wheeler’s hand.

Hathaway said he wanted to address the elephant in the room. He brought how FTR were accidentally fined and suspended for touching Schiavone. He brought how “Hangman” Adam Page committed arsine. He brought up how Ricochet tries to shank people using scissors. He said Jon Moxley has committed acts of terrorism, kidnapping and extortion. He said he’s committed all those things to FTR and gone unpunished. He said that was unjust. He said he was gonna remove FTR suspension from their records and the fine be reimbursed because of the nasty way it played out. He said to have a conversation with him if they want to speak to FTR. He said he’s the new agent of FTR. He told Schiavone to do his job.

Wheeler said what happened to Daniel Garcia wasn’t their fault and he gave them no choice. He said 2.0 came in their faces. He said 2.0 wasn’t ready to fight. He said they stopped because Garcia told them too. He said they got Garcia to the TNT Title. He said FTR put Cope and AEW ahead of them. He said FTR is the first from now. Harwood called Rock ’N Roll Express to the ring. The crowd cheered as Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton entered the ring. Harwood called them one of the greatest tag teams of all-time. He kept pulling the microphone away so Morton couldn’t speak. He said Midnight Express was better. He said they were still going strong. He said by looks alone they are 108 years old. Morton told Harwood he wasn’t going to let them be embarrassed. Hathaway threw a shirt in Morton’s face. Harwood and Wheeler delivered a Spike Piledriver to Morton. The Paragon ran down to make the save. FTR left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Hathaway explaining he’s now an FTR agent is a good thing. It would also have been nice of Hathaway or AEW’s creative team to explain why he’s not managing Kris Statlander anymore. I’m not sure that was ever explained on TV. Let’s not give the AEW creative team that much credit. I would like at some point to explain why they attacked Rock ’N Roll Express since they were by the side a few months ago. The attack on Rock ’N Roll Express was fine to get heat on FTR.) [c]

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

Matthew and Nicholas got a big firework display. Bailey and Knight got a nice reaction. Bailey and Matthew had a fun counter exchange. Knight caught Matthew with a springboard crossbody. Bailey and Knight delivered stereo slingshot plancha to Matthew and Nicholas on the floor. Matthew used Knight’s momentum, launching him to the floor. Nicholas planted Bailey with a slingshot X-Factor. Nicholas hit a flying Moonsault onto Knight to the floor. [c]

Bailey rocked Nicholas with a side kick returning from break. Bailey rocked Nicholas with combination kicks. Knight ran wild rocking Matthew with a lariat. Knight connected with a standing splash to Matthew for a two count. Matthew responded by catching Knight with a pair of Northern Lights Suplex. Matthew caught Bailey and Knight with a double Northern Lights Suplex in a cool spot. Matthew and Nicholas delivered a flying double stop into a catch PowerBomb on Knight for a two count.

Knight responded by catching Matthew with a jaw breaker. Matthew caught Bailey with a DDT. Everyone inside the ring delivered superkicks. Matthew and Knight delivered a double clothesline. Bailey and Nicholas delivered stereo screw kicks. Knight and Nicholas were on Bailey’s and Matthew’s shoulder exchanging strikes. Bailey moved as Matthew charged into Nicholas balls. Knight caught Nicholas with a jumping Hurricanrana. Bailey and Knight delivered a PowerBomb knee breaker/dropkick combo onto Nicholas. Matthew made the save.

Bailey delivered a flying Moonsault to Nicholas. Knight delivered a springboard crossbody on Nicholas for a two count. Bailey hit a standing double knee. Knight delivered a flying inverted splash to Nicholas. Matthew shoved Bailey onto Knight for the save. The Bucks delivered a Doomsday Device to Knight on the floor. The Bucks delivered the TK Driver to Bailey on the floor. The Bucks went for the EVP Trigger but Knight moved. Knight delivered a double DDT to The Bucks. Ricochet appeared to grab hold of Knight’s leg. The Bucks delivered the EVP Trigger to Knight for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson in 15:46

(Amin’s Thoughts: This match was tremendous and filled with great action. The Young Bucks on-screen characters are lame and stale. With all that said, they showed once again in this match why they are one of the best tag teams inside the ring once the bell rings. The Young Bucks needed the win since they just returned to TV. They tried to protect Knight, having Ricochet cost him the match. This can now lead to Knight and Ricochet going into their own program. That’s totally fine. My thing is Bailey and Knight are recently new additions to the AEW roster. The priority should be to give them wins to show your viewing audience they can be on the same level as the top stars on the show. Find another team on the roster for The Young Bucks to beat on the show.)

—Renee was backstage with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Luther. Storm spoke about watching the participants in the tournament. She wished them luck. Storm said to pound your flesh, rip your tits but dare not get any blood on her pearls. She said you were watching your feature presentation. Renee noted Storm would be on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the TCM Film Festival. Storm said it was some science fiction film. Renee said it was The Empire Strikes Back. Storm said she’s a lover and fighter. She said she had an idea. She stood on a platform to hold an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator match for Collision. Queen Amita appeared. Storm told Amita let’s make cinema. Luther carried Storm away.

[HOUR TWO]

—AEW World Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin came out with MVP. Hurt Syndicate got a strong reaction from the crowd. MVP said this was an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. He said “We Hurt People”. He said all the tag teams they faced are at home recovering from their injuries. He said Gates of Agony was impressive but now is not their time. MVP handed the mic over to Lashley as he had something to say.

The camera cut as MJF arrived in a fancy car. MJF handed his car keys to a scoffer but not before punching him in the balls. The camera zoomed on Lashley’s face who was not pleased. The crowd cheered as MJF made his way to the ring. MJF told them to cut his music. He said they all had a good time last week. He said he wanted three thumbs up if they always wanted a good time. MVP gave a thumbs up. The crowd chanted “Two Thumbs Up” as Benjamin gave a thumbs up. MJF went to give Benjamin a hug but was stopped. Benjamin said he gave a thumbs up because of MVP.

MJF said he and the crowd love MVP. He said he loves his good friend Bob. The crowd chanted Bob. Lashley put out the fist. MJF said he knows where this is going. He said he knows this place better than anybody. He said he knows how to cut corners better than anybody. Taz on commentary said “that’s a shoot.” MJF said they will run professional wrestling if he joins The Syndicate. He said he’s been a bit “prickly” towards him. He was about to say sorry but stopped. The crowd chanted “Say You’re Sorry!” MJF said sorry. The crowd cheered.

MJF told Lashley he can have the car that was backstage. Lashley said he wanted to see the keys. MJF said the keys were backstage. MJF and The Hurt Syndicate left the ring. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz spoke on commentary. They went backstage to the car. MJF gave Lashley the car keys. Lashley entered the car with Benjamin. Lashley gave a thumbs down. He drove away in the car. MJF was furious. MVP told MJF to calm down.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The crowds in the arena are getting more behind MJF in these segments with Hurt Syndicate. My guess is MJF wants to join forces with Hurt Syndicate to possibly get a quicker chance at the AEW World Title. They are also slowly building to a match between MJF vs. Lashley possibly for All In Texas. MJF is doing a great job making these segments with The Hurt Syndicate entertaining to watch.) [c]

—Renee interviewed “Hangman” Adam Page backstage. Hangman said he was going to put Kyle Fletcher to the ground. He saw somebody off camera and told him to come. MJF appeared. MJF told Hangman he wanted to compliment Hangman on his new haircut. He said it looks like he met his wife at a family reunion. Hangman said MJF hasn’t changed anything about him since he was 12 years old. He said he was in the middle of an interview with Renee. He said MJF should say something if he has anything of substance to add or he should get in his car.

MJF called Hangman the joke man. He said he had a joke for Hangman. He said somebody enters the Owen Hart Tournament, while he strolls on in from the back to get an AEW World Title match. Hangman said he didn’t get how joining The Hurt Syndicate gets him closer to the AEW World Title. He said MJF can’t win matches and can’t hang with him in the Owen Hart Tournament. MJF called Hangman an idiot saying he doesn’t know his intention with The Hurt Syndicate. He said he and Hangman were 1-1. He said Hangman was a great professional wrestler. He said Hangman would choke if he reached the Owen Hart Tournament Finals. MJF left. Hangman told MJF he has something he can choke on. Hangman left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: MJF has been the star of this show and everything he does feels important. They want you to think MJF will get Hurt Syndicate’s help to take out the competition so he can get an AEW World Title match. MJF reminding Hangman of their record was a good way to keep the doors open for a rematch on the horizon between them. This was good)

(3) WILL OSPREAY & BRODIE KING vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Don Callis & Lance Archer)

Ospreay and King made their entrance together. Ospreay got a tremendous reaction with loud chants of him from the crowd. Takeshita and Alexander came out together with Callis and Archer. Alexander and Takeshita began by attacking Osprey right away. Alexander and Takeshita planted Ospreay with a double backdrop suplex. Alexander applied an ankle lock but Ospreay broke free. Ospreay responded by catching Alexander with a head scissors. King scoop slammed Takeshita onto Alexander. Takeshita yanked Ospreay off the ropes. Alexander delivered a sliding splash sending Ospreay outside the ring. [c]

Ospreay nailed both Alexander and Takeshita with a double handspring kick. King ran wild launching Alexander with a backdrop. King connected with a tope to Alexander and Takeshita on the floor. King delivered a crossbody to Alexander and Takeshita into the barricade. King dropped Takeshita onto Ospreay’s knee. Alexander made the save. Takeshita caught Ospreay coming off the ropes with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Alexander and King exchanged big strikes. King rocked Alexander with a big lariat for a two count. King connected with a corner cannonball. Archer distracted the referee. Ospreay hit a tope to Archer on the floor. Alexander planted Ospreay with a PowerBomb. Takeshita launched King with a German Suplex. Alexander planted King with a German Suplex. Alexander and Takeshita delivered a stereo rolling forearm to King for a two count. Takeshita rocked King with a Power Drive Knee. Alexander delivered the C4 Spike to King for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander in 13:08

—Alexander and Takeshita attacked King after the match. Ospreay went to make the save. Archer gave Ospreay a ChokeSlam. Kyle Fletcher came out after the match. Fletcher entered the ring. The crowd cheered as “Hangman” Adam Page came out. Page was jumped by Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero from behind. Beretta and Romero sent Hangman into the ring. Hangman attacked King and Takeshita. Hangman went after Fletcher. Beretta and Romero jumped Hangman from behind. Fletcher gave Hangman a Brain Buster.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun party action packed tag team match on the show. I knew King was placed in this match to eat a pin when Tony Khan posted a graphic for the match on X before the show happened. I wasn’t sure who was going to take the pin between Bailey and Knight in the match with The Young Bucks. That is the difference in the finishes between the two tag team matches on the show. The post-match angle was fine to put heat on Fletcher before he faces Hangman in the Owen Hart Tournament semi-finals.)

(4) JAMIE HAYTER vs. KRIS STATLANDER — Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semi-Finals Match

Hayter and Statlander both got strong reactions. Hayter and Statlander exchanged strikes and shoulder tackles as they were evenly matched. Hayter took control early, launching Statlander with a German Suplex. Hayter connected with a running double knee. Hayter connected with a missile dropkick for a two count. Statlander responded by sending Hayter into the turnbuckle. Statlander yanked Hayter onto the ring apron. Statlander went for a reverse Moonsault but Hayter moved out of the way. Hayter rocked Statlander with a running boot. Hayter whipped her face with a handkerchief going into a break. [c]

Statlander nailed Hayter with a Pele Kick returning from break. Statlander planted Hayter with a German Suplex for a two count. Statlander went for a Dragon Sleeper but Hayter broke free. Hayter responded by applying a seated triangle hold. Statlander broke free, dropping Hayter onto the mat. Statlander connected with a running double knee to the back for a two count.

Statlander called for Wednesday Night Fever. Hayter reversed into a rollup for a two count. Statlander caught Hayter charging with a PowerBomb. Hayter responded by catching Statlander with a Hayter-Breaker for a two count. Hayter called for Hayter-Rade but Statlander countered into a spinning slam. Statlander delivered a 450 Splash to Hayter for a two count. Hayter caught Statlander flying off the ropes with a lariat. Hayter delivered the Hayter-Rade for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 12:10

—Mercedes Mone came out after the match. Mercedes pointed at the Owen Hart Trophy. Hayter and Mercedes jawed at each other. Hayter went to place her hand inside her trunks but then gave Mercedes the finger. They kept playing Mercedes theme song as the announcers hyped the Collision matches. They also hyped Moxley vs. Joe for the AEW World Title for the Beach Break special on May 4th. They played Hayter’s music. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really good action packed match as both Hayter and Statlander worked great together. I’m a fan of both Hayter and Statlander so it was nice to see them get the main event match on the show. Hayter and Mercedes should have a great match at Double or Nothing, which I’m looking forward to seeing. I just don’t see Hayter winning at Double or Nothing. I don’t think Mercedes’ first loss should happen at Double or Nothing with no title at stake even if Athena gets involved. That would make last week’s finish between Athena and Mercedes more baffling.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: They couldn’t follow last week’s show which was one of the best episodes of Dynamite in years. This show had some good matches and they did progress some storylines forward. This was a fine episode of Dynamite.