FREE PODCAST 4/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Zilem: MJF’s latest failure to get three thumbs up, Mercedes vs. Hayter, Kevin Knight, on-site report, chat and mailbag (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to discuss the Apr. 23 edition of AEW Dynamite including whether this MJF campaign to get Hurt Syndicate to join them is a good use of TV time. Also, Stokely Hathaway representing FTR, The Don Callis Family expansion, the return of The Young Bucks to the ring, Kevin Knight’s upside in AEW, who should win between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter in the final, Master P’s opening segment, Samoa Joe challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW Title next month, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO