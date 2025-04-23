FREE PODCAST 4/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling Nothing To Lose including Angels vs. Tankman, Blackwood vs. Slater, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, it’s the first stop on Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland’s tour of WrestleMania weekend indy shows with their review of Prestige Wrestling’s Nothing To Lose, with a main event of Alan Angels vs. Calvin Tankman for the Prestige World Title, Leon Slater takes on Kevin Blackwood in a tremendous matchup, Michael Oku battles El Phantasmo, and more. We also talk about what makes a good show for WrestleMania weekend, the tightrope visiting promotions have to walk when they hold these super shows, and more thoughts about the biggest weekend on the wrestling calendar year. For VIP listeners, we head over to Joey Janela’s Spring Break, where Violence Is Forever defend the tag titles against Alec Price and a mystery partner, and Sabu’s retirement match in a no-rope barbed wire affair against Joey Janella.

