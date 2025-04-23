FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (4-21-2020) Keller & Mitchell talk newly crowned champs Drew and Moxley trying to get over in empty arenas, is Braun a viable champion, are Revival cooked, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-21-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They answer mailbag questions about a wide array of topics along with analysis of key current events including the dropping ratings, how are Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley performing as new centerpiece champions during a difficult time, ideas for a new presentation of Raw and Smackdown, can the MITB “Climbing the Corporate Ladder” concept work or is it going to be be a disaster, what didn’t work about Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager, which wrestlers are rising to the occasion in this empty-arena era, are The Revival damaged beyond repair, why isn’t WWE mentioning COVID-19 on camera, what is Roman Reigns’s future, is Braun Strowman a variable long-term Universal Champion, and more including a tribute to the late Scott Bowden, a pro wrestling referee and manager, who died this week.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO