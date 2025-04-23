VIP PODCAST 4/23 – WKH – News Update: More on Rock’s comments after EC compared to this week on McAfee Show, plus Travis Scott, Steve Austin, Toni Storm, new ROH title, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses Rock’s comments after the Elimination Chamber compared to this week on the Pat McAfee Show, plus Travis Scott’s role at WrestleMania and what Rock said about it that doesn’t ring true, Steve Austin’s four-wheeler mishap, Toni Storm on TCM Classic Film Festival this week, a new ROH title introduced, Mongo McMichael update, and more.

