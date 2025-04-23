AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/23): Hayter vs. Statlander, Young Bucks vs. Speedball & Knight, Ricochet vs. Bricose, Ospreay & Brody vs. Takeshita & Alexander, FTR returns, Master P appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 23, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA. AT LAKEFRONT ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,106 tickets had been distributed as of earlier this week; the arena is set up for 2,646. The arena has a capacity of 8,933 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal match

“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks

Will Ospreay & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

FTR returns

Master P to appear live

