FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell review Becky’s heel promo, NXT women introduced half-heartedly, Ticket Prices, Joe Hendry, McAfee promo, Mox-Joe, Heyman-Seth-Breakker concerns (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- A review of Becky Lynch’s explanation for turning heel and whether this turn is better than the last one
- Paul Levesque’s scattershot introductions of key NXT women wrestlers lately
- A preview of AEW Dynamite including asking the most pertinent question: Who is the weirdest and quirkiest of Kenny Omega, Speedball Mike Bayley, and Mark Briscoe including speculation on what weird thing is most likely going on Speedball’s basement.
- Thoughts on the MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline
- The Jon Moxley-Samoa Joe match in two weeks.
- Adam Copeland rationalizing the hardcore gore aspects of his Moxley match
- Giving Tony Khan credit for not taking the bait from Nick Khan
- AEW marketing the affordability of their ticket prices, a contrast to WWE’s prices these days
- One specific suggestion for AEW to improve attendance and encourage repeat visits from paying customers at live events
- Joe Hendry fallout as a TNA Champion who got crushed by Randy Orton at WrestleMania
- Praise for The Pat McAfee promo on Raw
- Thoughts on the disappointing start to the new Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker-Paul Heyman faction after last night’s Raw
- Some notes on Wade’s 30 Years Ago Raw report including Hunter Hearst Helmsley’s first segment on Raw lasting a half-second
- Some TV show recommendations too somewhere in there including “Hacks,” “The Pitt,” and “Your Friends & Neighbors” with Jon Hamm
VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS
- What WWE is paying a price for right now when it comes to crowd responses that won’t be easy to fix overnight but there are obvious steps they can take
- Should Seth Rollins be the lead in the new Heyman Alliance?
- Is there still a chance Becky Lynch joins Seth and Heyman and Breakker?
- Chris Jericho contract season begins
- Why there’s so little buzz over WWE buying AAA
