FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell review Becky’s heel promo, NXT women introduced half-heartedly, Ticket Prices, Joe Hendry, McAfee promo, Mox-Joe, Heyman-Seth-Breakker concerns (120 min.)

April 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • A review of Becky Lynch’s explanation for turning heel and whether this turn is better than the last one
  • Paul Levesque’s scattershot introductions of key NXT women wrestlers lately
  • A preview of AEW Dynamite including asking the most pertinent question: Who is the weirdest and quirkiest of Kenny Omega, Speedball Mike Bayley, and Mark Briscoe including speculation on what weird thing is most likely going on Speedball’s basement.
  • Thoughts on the MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline
  • The Jon Moxley-Samoa Joe match in two weeks.
  • Adam Copeland rationalizing the hardcore gore aspects of his Moxley match
  • Giving Tony Khan credit for not taking the bait from Nick Khan
  • AEW marketing the affordability of their ticket prices, a contrast to WWE’s prices these days
  • One specific suggestion for AEW to improve attendance and encourage repeat visits from paying customers at live events
  • Joe Hendry fallout as a TNA Champion who got crushed by Randy Orton at WrestleMania
  • Praise for The Pat McAfee promo on Raw
  • Thoughts on the disappointing start to the new Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker-Paul Heyman faction after last night’s Raw
  • Some notes on Wade’s 30 Years Ago Raw report including Hunter Hearst Helmsley’s first segment on Raw lasting a half-second
  • Some TV show recommendations too somewhere in there including “Hacks,” “The Pitt,” and “Your Friends & Neighbors” with Jon Hamm

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

  • What WWE is paying a price for right now when it comes to crowd responses that won’t be easy to fix overnight but there are obvious steps they can take
  • Should Seth Rollins be the lead in the new Heyman Alliance?
  • Is there still a chance Becky Lynch joins Seth and Heyman and Breakker?
  • Chris Jericho contract season begins
  • Why there’s so little buzz over WWE buying AAA

