FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell review Becky’s heel promo, NXT women introduced half-heartedly, Ticket Prices, Joe Hendry, McAfee promo, Mox-Joe, Heyman-Seth-Breakker concerns (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

A review of Becky Lynch’s explanation for turning heel and whether this turn is better than the last one

Paul Levesque’s scattershot introductions of key NXT women wrestlers lately

A preview of AEW Dynamite including asking the most pertinent question: Who is the weirdest and quirkiest of Kenny Omega, Speedball Mike Bayley, and Mark Briscoe including speculation on what weird thing is most likely going on Speedball’s basement.

Thoughts on the MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline

The Jon Moxley-Samoa Joe match in two weeks.

Adam Copeland rationalizing the hardcore gore aspects of his Moxley match

Giving Tony Khan credit for not taking the bait from Nick Khan

AEW marketing the affordability of their ticket prices, a contrast to WWE’s prices these days

One specific suggestion for AEW to improve attendance and encourage repeat visits from paying customers at live events

Joe Hendry fallout as a TNA Champion who got crushed by Randy Orton at WrestleMania

Praise for The Pat McAfee promo on Raw

Thoughts on the disappointing start to the new Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker-Paul Heyman faction after last night’s Raw

Some notes on Wade’s 30 Years Ago Raw report including Hunter Hearst Helmsley’s first segment on Raw lasting a half-second

Some TV show recommendations too somewhere in there including “Hacks,” “The Pitt,” and “Your Friends & Neighbors” with Jon Hamm

What WWE is paying a price for right now when it comes to crowd responses that won’t be easy to fix overnight but there are obvious steps they can take

Should Seth Rollins be the lead in the new Heyman Alliance?

Is there still a chance Becky Lynch joins Seth and Heyman and Breakker?

Chris Jericho contract season begins

Why there’s so little buzz over WWE buying AAA

