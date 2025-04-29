AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Where: Norfolk, Va. at Chartway Arena
How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,383 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,717. The arena has a capacity of 9,520 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Kenny Omega & Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet – All Star 8-Man Tag match
- Kyle Fletcher vs. “Hangman” Adam Page – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal match
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match
- The Hurt Syndicate to speak
- MJF to appear
